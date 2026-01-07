2025’s Best of the Best Finalists Revealed

The Peninsula has announced the seven finalist vehicles which will vie for its distinguished The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award 2025. The award, which annually selects the world’s most exceptional classic car from a shortlist of major worldwide-concours event winners, will be presented at The Peninsula Paris on 26 January 2026. Crafted by renowned manufacturers, and honored at notable concours around the globe, each of the seven finalists represents the pinnacle of automotive design and performance. Only one, however, will be selected to win the Best of the Best Award – and the title of the world’s most exquisite classic motorcar.

The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie, chairman of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, comments

“This award is more than a celebration of engineering excellence – it is a tribute to the artistry, heritage, and cultural significance of the automobile,” said Sir Michael Kadoorie. “Each finalist represents a chapter in the story of motoring history, crafted by visionary designers and preserved for future generations.”

The Peninsula Paris, a century-old landmark that beautifully blends timeless glamour with French heritage near some of the world’s most famous landmarks, will set the stage for the annual award ceremony. In the storied venue, the winning car will be announced surrounded by automotive enthusiasts from all over the world. Following the award ceremony, in partnership with Rétromobile, the winning car will be on display at the event, one of the world’s celebrated classic car shows, from 28 January to 1 February 2026.

Nominees

1926 Rolls-Royce Phantom I “Phantom of Love,” coachwork by Charles Clark & Son Ltd. Best of Show, 2025 Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace

1934 Alfa Romeo Tipo B, coachwork by the Factory. Best of Show, 2025 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este

1936 Mercedes-Benz 500K Spezial Roadster, coachwork by Sindelfingen. Best of Show, 2025 Salon Privé

1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B, coachwork by Stabilimenti Farina. Best of Show, 2025 Amelia Concours d’Élégance

1951 Bentley Mark VI Cresta II, coachwork by Facel Metallon. Best of Show, 2025 Goodwood Cartier Style et Luxe Concours d’Élégance

1954 Ferrari 375 MM, coachwork by Ghia. Best of Show, 2025 Cavallino Classic

1996 Ferrari F50 GT, coachwork by Pininfarina. Best of Show, 2025 The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering

This year’s judges for The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award 2025 include celebrated comedian and acclaimed television host Jay Leno, sports car racer and builder Gordon Murray, and influential automotive designer Gorden Wagener. They will be joined by acclaimed automotive architects, former industry leaders and international royalty, creating one of the most prestigious and diverse judging panels in the motorsports world.

