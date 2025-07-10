Marketplace: 1973 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Competizione Series III

Highlights

One of 15 Official Competition Daytonas Built by Ferrari; Just Five Series III Examples

Extraordinary Race History Includes Two Outings at Le Mans (1973, 1974) and a 2nd Overall/1st in Class Finish at Daytona (1979)

Well-Documented Provenance with Just Two Private Owners Since 1983

No-Expense-Spared Restoration by Renowned Marque Specialist Motion Products

Awarded the Enzo Ferrari Trophy at the 2024 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®

Offered with an Extensive History File, Tool Roll, Books, Literature, and More

21 Years and counting

Gooding Christie’s, the official auction house of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance® for the 21st year, today announced a lineup of exceptional racing cars for its upcoming sale this August, led by the Le Mans veteran 1973 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Competizione Series III campaigned in period under the legendary N.A.R.T. banner. This Daytona Competizione is joined by additional modern and vintage racing marvels from Bugatti, BMW, Porsche, and Ferrari. All of these cars are slated to cross the auction block at the Gooding Christie’s Pebble Beach marquee on Friday, August 15 and Saturday, August 16.

