Historic Ford V8 Capri To Roar Again

The names of Bobby Olthoff and the Team Gunston Ford Capri Perana V8 are inseparable, as together they carved out a new chapter in South African saloon car racing in 1970. To many South Africans, the mention of these two names instantly brings to mind the striking orange-and-gold Capri Perana, or ‘Caprana’ as it quickly became known, thundering around the local circuits and providing the crowds with thrilling entertainment.

The South African saloon car class was highly competitive in the 60s and 70s, and perhaps it would be helpful at this point to mention the leading players in this class at the time. In 1964, the saloon car champion was Koos Swanepoel in a Mk1 Lotus Cortina, while the 1965 champion was none other than that man Bobby Olthoff in the mighty 7-litre Willment Ford Galaxie. Basil van Rooyen took the title in both 1966 and 1967 in a Ford Mustang. Scamp Porter claimed the title in 1968 in his Renault R8, and in 1969 Peter Gough blasted his way to the top in the very quick Meissner Ford Escort. This saw Ford taking five titles in six years, so when Bobby Olthoff burst on the scene in the Capri Perana in 1970, big things were expected.