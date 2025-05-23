Cavallino Classic Modena 2025

In pure Ferrari red, adorned with the distinctive decals of the legendary Carrera Panamericana—an authentic symbol of the Prancing Horse’s greatest achievements in endurance racing during the 1950s and 1960s—the 1954 Ferrari 250 Monza #0442M by Giuseppe Prevosti, the splendid 1960 Ferrari 250 GT Pinin Farina Cabriolet, chassis #2381, presented by Bacchelli & Villa in a striking Abete Metallizzato colour combination with beige leather interior, and the 1966 275 GTB4 #09021 “long nose” with three carburettors, the first model sold and exhibited at the Paris Motor Show, were respectively awarded Best of Show Competition, Best of Show Gran Turismo and Best of Show Ferrari Classiche Certified at the fifth edition of Cavallino Classic Modena, set in the refined Casa Maria Luigia, the estate of the renowned chef Massimo Bottura.

Luigi Orlandini, Chairman & CEO of Cavallino Inc., wished to emphasise to those in attendance—including Piero Ferrari, Vice President of the famed company, and Enzo Mattioli Ferrari, grandson of the founder—how Cavallino Classic Modena, now in its fifth edition, has once again surpassed itself.

The quality of the rigorously selected cars on display, the magnificence of the intimate setting, meticulously curated in every detail, the knowledgeable international audience, present by invitation only and the timeless atmosphere of the land where Enzo Ferrari’s great adventure began, made this event truly unique.

The style of Cavallino Classic Modena is widely recognised as unique, the result of a combination of elements that perfectly complement the magnificence of the cars in competition. Casa Maria Luigia and its majestic park welcomed guests from Friday onwards, offering a welcome evening with food by the great Massimo Bottura and live music performed by Alessandro Ristori band that revisited the most iconic songs from the era in which the Ferrari legend took shape. On Saturday, as the international jury evaluated the exhibited vehicles, conviviality and the shared joy of a common passion were enhanced by a range of unique culinary and sensory experiences.

The Concorso concluded with the emotions of the award ceremony and a gala dinner by Osteria Francescana, the three-Michelin-starred intimate restaurant that brought fame to Massimo Bottura.

As per tradition, Cavallino Classic Modena extended its spectacle to the city of Modena with a Parade through the city streets, admired by the public, and a stop at the MEF, Museo Enzo Ferrari, where the spectators were able to admire up close these icons of design and mechanics.

The exclusivity of the event was further enhanced by the presence of prestigious partners from Friday 16 to Sunday 18 May: the renowned auction house RM Sotheby’s as Presenting Sponsor, Riva with its iconic Aquarama Special restored by Riva Classiche and displayed among the competing cars, high-end audio and video specialists Bang & Olufsen that provided the musical backdrop through elegant speakers, the prestigious Maison Moët & Chandon with its exceptional champagnes, and the Azimut – Automobile Heritage Enhancement group, the first regulated investment fund dedicated to classic cars.

Numerous awards were presented: no fewer than 26 Platinum Awards, underlining the excellence of the vehicles in competition. The 1953 250 MM Spyder Vignale #0390 MM was awarded the “The Ferrari 250 Award.” The 1967 275 GTB4 #10025, owned by Tom Hartley Jnr, received the “The Ferrari 275 Award.” The 275 GTB #08389 received the “The Ferrari Twelve-Cylinder Award.”

The 1973 Dino 246 GTS #06354 by Alberto Gatto was presented with the “The Ferrari Dino Award.”

Two anniversaries were celebrated with their respective awards: in the class dedicated to 50 years of the eight-cylinder 308 GTB, the award was presented to the fibreglass example #20275 owned by Japanese collector Shunji Hasumi.

The class dedicated to 30 years of the F50 saw the triumph of example #102474 from the Trust Piero Ferrari, which won the “The Ferrari F50 Anniversary Award.”

The “The Ferrari Supercar Award” went to the 1992 F40 #93864 by Patrick Van Glabeke. The 2013 458 GTE #2862 by Allan McDonnel won the “The Ferrari V8 Racing Award.”

The 1989 F40 #82709 by Glenn Janssens earned the “The Ferrari Vintage Preservation Award.” The 1951 212 Export Vignale #0106E by Michael Weisberg captured the jury’s attention, earning two awards: the “The Ferrari Restoration Award” and the “Cavallino Magazine Award.”

The 2009 F430 GTC #2640 received the “The Best Ferrari Sound Award.” The 365 GTB4 “Daytona” #14061 by Edoardo Schon was presented with the “The Spirit Of Sally Award.”

The Chairman Award was awarded to the 1962 330 GTO #3765 from “The Dick Wolf Collection.” Finally, the People’s Choice Award was also awarded to the 1954 Ferrari 250 Monza #0442M by Giuseppe Prevosti.

Cavallino Classic Modena has thus achieved a new milestone, reaffirming its status as a unique event where automotive excellence merges with the art of Italian living, in a format that unites exclusivity, passion, and deep emotional engagement.

Below, the winners of the Platinum Award, presented to vehicles that scored over 97 out of 100 following the Jury’s evaluation:

1967 275 GTB4 #09565 – Platinum Award

1976 308 GTB “vetroresina” #19991 by Davide Toni – Platinum Award

1976 308 GTB ” vetroresina” #18887 by Alberto Galassi – Platinum Award

2010 599 GTO #174285 by Enrico Zobele – Platinum Award

1966 275 GTB4 #09021 – Platinum Award

1980 308 GTB #31261 by Tonino Tognana – Platinum Award

1983 308 GTB QV #44431 – Platinum Award

1985 “288” GTO #52715 by Giuseppe Zannoni – Platinum Award

1960 250 GT Pinin Farina Cabriolet #2381 by Bacchelli & Villa – Platinum Award

2001 550 Barchetta Pininfarina #124283 by Silvio Roberto Mario Preti – Platinum Award

2009 F430 Scuderia #166298 by Andrea Nannetti – Platinum Award

2011 458 GT3 #3236 by J.R. Amantea – Platinum Award

1953 250 MM Spyder Vignale #0390 MM – Platinum Award + The Ferrari 250 Award

1967 275 GTB4 #10025 – Platinum Award + The Ferrari 275 Award

1966 275 GTB #08389 – Platinum Award + The Ferrari Twelve-Cylinder Award

1973 Dino 246 GTS #06354 – Platinum Award + The Ferrari Dino Award

1976 308 GTB ” vetroresina” #20275 – Platinum Award + The Ferrari 308 Anniversary Award

1997 F50 #102474 – Platinum Award + The Ferrari F50 Anniversary Award

1992 F40 #93864 – Platinum Award + The Ferrari Supercar Award

2013 458 GTE #2862 – Platinum Award + The Ferrari V8 Racing Award

1989 F40 #82709 – Platinum Award + The Ferrari Vintage Preservation Award

1951 212 Export Vignale #0106E – Platinum Award + The Ferrari Restoration Award + Cavallino Magazine Award

2009 F430 GTC #2640 – Platinum Award + The Best Ferrari Sound Award

1971 365 GTB4 “Daytona” #14061– The Spirit Of Sally Award

1954 250 Monza #0442M – People Choice Award

1962 330 GTO #3765 – Chairman Award

Cavallino Classic in America