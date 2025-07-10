Ferrari F80 First Drive: A New Kind of Hypercar Mastery

Every ten years or so, Ferrari releases a halo car — the kind that defines an era. From the F40 to the Enzo, to the LaFerrari, each one represents a generational leap in performance and technology.

The F80 is that moment — the heir to the LaFerrari throne, and now the sharpest spear in Maranello’s arsenal. And with first drives now hitting the internet, it’s clear this isn’t just about crazy numbers. It’s about control, confidence, and what happens when a track car decides it actually wants to be your best friend on the road.

The Ferrari F80 had its public debut at the 2024 Finali Mondiali event held at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, but now reviewers have gotten their hands on it as well.

With 1,183 horsepower, a twin-turbo V6, three electric motors, and a 0–62 mph time of 2.15 seconds, the specs are properly outrageous. But what really caught reviewers off guard? How approachable it all feels.

Hybrid Power, Delivered Right

Let’s get one thing straight — this car is complicated. A race-derived V6, one motor sandwiched between the engine and gearbox, two more up front for torque vectoring, and a tightly packaged 2.3 kWh battery behind the seats. Oh, and it’s all tied together with an 800-volt system and F1-style energy deployment.

Sounds intense, right? And yet, everyone from Top Gear’s Jack Rix to MotorTrend’s Jonny Lieberman said the same thing: it’s not intimidating to drive. In fact, it’s surprisingly simple.

Ferrari’s “Boost Optimization” system even learns a track after one lap and figures out when and where to use the electric motors for maximum effect. Rix called it “remarkably precise,” while Lieberman praised how natural the hybrid power felt, especially when pushing hard on track. “I don’t find myself pining for a V12,” Rix admitted — a big deal coming from someone who’s spent time in all of Ferrari’s greats.

Steering, Grip, and All the Confidence in the World

What surprised just about everyone was how much confidence the F80 inspires — whether you’re on a racetrack or a terrible Italian backroad.

Let’s start with the suspension. Ferrari ditched traditional anti-roll bars and went with Multimatic’s active dampers instead. That means the car can adjust ride height and body control in real time. Car Magazine noted how it gives the F80 a sense of agility and lightness you just don’t expect in something this powerful.

Rix pointed out how well the car rides curbs and absorbs bumps, even while trail braking. Lieberman was blown away by how easy it was to hustle the car around Misano. “It’s a sweetheart,” he said. “You don’t want to be fighting a car on track — you want to go. This one just goes.”

And the brakes? Lieberman called them the best he’s ever used on a road car. They’re racing-spec Brembos, and despite being brake-by-wire, they offer phenomenal feel. All three reviewers agreed: no fade, no drama, just massive stopping power.

Same goes for the steering — fast, direct, and loaded with feel. Car Magazine even said it might be the best seen in a mid-engine Ferrari in years.

Inside: A Cabin That Finally Gets It Right

The F80’s cockpit is what Ferrari calls a “1+” layout — everything angled toward the driver, with the passenger seat nudged back to keep things tight and focused. Car Magazine said the driving position was lifted straight from the 499P race car, and it shows. You sit low, visibility is solid up front, and there’s a real sense of being at the center of something serious.

Better yet, Ferrari finally ditched those fussy capacitive steering wheel buttons. Physical controls are back, and reviewers were thrilled. “It’s just simpler,” said Rix — and when you’re managing multiple drive modes, battery boost, and hybrid systems, simple is good.

So, Is It the Real Deal?

It depends on what you’re expecting. On track, the F80 doesn’t feel raw like an old-school Enzo or F40. Rix admitted he didn’t immediately fall in love with it there. “It’s almost too composed,” he said — more surgical tool than wild animal.

But out on the road? Everything changed.

The sound, the suspension, the way the car breathes with the asphalt — it all clicks. “It came to life,” Rix said. Lieberman, after two hours on public roads, flat-out said Ferrari was right to build the F80 for both worlds: “It might actually be better on the road than the track.”

Car Magazine wrapped it up best: the F80 is a technological masterpiece that feels better the more time you spend with it. It’s fast, forgiving, and packed with innovation. Whether it’s the 1,200 horsepower drivetrain, the race-bred aero, or just how smart the systems are behind the scenes — it all works together in a way that’s deeply satisfying.

You don’t need to fight this car. You just need to drive it.

