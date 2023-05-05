2023 Salon Prive’

Returning for a second year London’s Salon Prive’ expanded on its previous year with more cars, exhibitors and a whole host of new vehicle launches. Over 70 cars were entered in the Concours which was divided into two classes; class one for cars costing up to £250,000, class two for cars between £250,000 and £1million all these vehicles were up for sale, mostly through dealers, hence the alternative title of Concours de Vente. Despite London’s somewhat cool and changeable weather over 18,000 visitors came through the gates during the three days.

American hypercar and high-performance brand Hennessey revealed the new Venom F5 Roadster. Announcing a new partnership with H.R. Owen, with the new Hennessey London store officially launched at Salon Privé London. The Wiesmann Project Thunderball was a thrilling new model that drew attention as the world’s first pure electric roadster. The 680 bhp, €300,000 car already has a growing waiting list ahead of deliveries beginning in 2024. Abarth launched their all electric 500e Scorpionissima boasting a 0-100 KM/H time of 7 seconds and a sound system that broadcasts an Abarth ‘petrol’ roar when switched on!