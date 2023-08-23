2023 Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance

Among the great car events during “Monterey Car Week,” The Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance is my favorite. It’s a wonderful rare opportunity to see some of the Pebble Beach Concours cars in motion cruising the fantastic California coast along the 17-mile drive and Pacific Coast Highway. The Tour is optional for Pebble Beach Concours entrants on Sunday. If there were a tie for a class or special award, the car running The Tour would be given the advantage. The Tour was instituted in 1998 to show that concours cars are not static museum pieces but “rolling works of art.”

Gallery