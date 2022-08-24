2022 Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance

By Kristina Cilia and Rex McAfee

Imagine a 1960s Ferrari 250 GTO carefully lit in a museum, or maybe a Duesenberg parked in front of a historic estate. For some, a beautiful combination of machine and setting, yet for others, a failed attempt at capturing the true essence of an automobile. “Cars are meant to be driven” is a mantra touted by many, including classic car enthusiast Craig Davis.

In 1998, he urged the Pebble Beach Concours to add a driving event for participants in the Concours, and with the nod of co-chairmen Jules Heumann and Lorin Tryon, the Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance was born. That first 50-mile route included 17-Mile Drive, Pacific Grove, Laureles Grade, Carmel Valley, and Pebble Beach. Drivers and spectators both loved it, and a new tradition was born.

Group 2 waits patiently to start the Tour. Shown here is a 1956 Lincoln Premiere Convertible and a 1955 Maserati A6GCS Frua Spyder. © 2022 Kristina Cilia Photography

A 1950 Frazer Nash Le Mans replica is lined up and ready to start the Tour.

Over two decades later, we arrive early on a foggy Thursday morning. Three days before the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, crowds begin lining up along the historic 17 Mile Drive near the Pebble Beach Lodge to catch a glimpse of the 150-plus Concours cars that will take a quick spin down scenic Hwy 1 to Big Sur and back.

These early morning automotive worshippers are witnessing the 24th Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance. The free event showcases the elegance of these automobiles in motion and is a test of their roadworthy prowess.

Some of the drivers and passengers dress in period clothing for the Tour. © 2022 Kristina Cilia Photography

Spectators examine a 1954 Ferrari 121 LM Scaglietti Spyder. © 2022 Kristina Cilia Photography

This being my first “Tour,” I arrived several hours before the start. It’s cold and drizzly, and as I maneuver myself through the hundreds of spectators, my camera clicks away, capturing the Art of these historic Automobiles, all the interesting details, and the spectators that share my passion. I reach the arch at the starting line, cross the street, and sit on the edge of the roadway, being considerate not to block the view of those behind me.

Fifteen minutes to go before the start of the Tour! © 2022 Kristina Cilia Photography

This 1950 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport won the 1950 24hr of Le Mans. © 2022 Kristina Cilia Photography

With the precision of Rolex timing, the Tour kicks off at precisely 9:00 am. Drivers and passengers wave to the throngs of people who have come to watch. As I capture the excitement, I’m listening to the elderly gentleman behind me narrate the Tour calling out every single masterpiece that rounds the corner: Porsche 356; Rolls Royce Silver Ghost; Talbot Lago Grand Sport; Hispano-Suiza; Mercedes Benz 300 SL Gullwing; Ferrari 250 GT and the list goes on. What a great way to witness this fantastic display of Automotive Art in motion

This 1951 Lancia Aurelia B20 GT Pinin Farina Competition Coupe was the original test car used in the January 1952 issue of Road & Track magazine

A very original 1957 Porsche 356 Carrera GT participating in the Tour D’Elegance. © 2022 Kristina Cilia Photography

Meanwhile, south of Carmel on Pacific Coast Highway, spectators and photographers were “staking their claim” for the best shot and viewing angles. Some photographers were reminded this year how an excellent vantage point could turn to dust when an RV decides to pull over and park right where they had envisioned capturing a Mercedes “gullwing” with the Pacific Ocean in the background (true story).

The iconic Bixby bridge is the most coveted of viewing areas, and photographers were already “swarming” the bridge two hours before any classic car would arrive. This is Monterey Car week; preparation is everything if you want to capture the best.

This 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO was chosen as the feature car on the 2022 Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance poster and is shown here with driver/owner David MacNeil. © 2022 Rex McAfee

No Monterey Car Week event is complete without an award being presented, and the Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance has its “Elegance in Motion” trophy. This year’s Elegance in Motion was given during the awards ceremony at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance to the 1938 Packard Cabriolet of Anne and Robert Lee of Sparks, Nevada.

Spencer and Susan Croul enjoying their freshly restored 1951 Ferrari 340 America Vignale Berlinetta. © 2022 Rex McAfee

Once belonging to 1950s West Coast racing patron Tony Parravano, the 1954 Ferrari 121 LM Scaglietti Spyder owned by Les Wexner is a sight to behold. © 2022 Rex McAfee

Fifteen years after the first running, event founder Craig Smith reflected on what he viewed as some of the Tour’s main accomplishments. First and foremost, he was satisfied that it allows many spectators who may not be able to attend the Concours a chance to enjoy a wide variety of world-class automobiles at no cost.

From the participant’s perspective, it allows them to drive their vehicles on iconic roads, including Pacific Coast Highway, and disprove any notions that their cars are not road worthy.

Early 1930s Alfa Romeo 8C racers are certainly one of the most iconic pre-war cars of all time. © 2022 Rex McAfee

Bill Lyon takes his son Alex for a nice little cruise down PCH behind the wheel of his extremely rare Alfa Romeo TZ2 Zagato Competition Berlinetta. © 2022 Rex McAfee

Lastly, any Tour participant who finds themselves in a tie with another vehicle on Sunday will be given “the nod” when it comes time for the judges to hang ribbons. That said, this year’s 24th running of the Tour d’Elegance was a resounding success furthering the belief that cars, no matter how valuable, are meant to be driven.

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance ® and Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance ® are registered trademarks, all rights reserved.