2023 Nissan GT-R Pricing Revealed

The 2023 Nissan GT-R continues to deliver thrilling performance on the track and on the road. Currently on sale at select U.S. Nissan dealers, Nissan have now released the GT-R’s Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) and it starts at $113,540.

Available in two exhilarating grades, Premium and NISMO, both grades guarantees to deliver driving excitement.

The 2023 Nissan GT-R Premium is equipped with a 3.8-liter DOHC twin-turbo V6 engine rated at 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque matched with a standard dual-clutch, paddle-shift 6-speed transmission as well as responsive ATTESA E-TS all-wheel drive system.

Using the same turbochargers used for the GT3 GT-R race car, the engine’s out was increased to 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft of torque, and has a special NISMO-tuned suspension, larger Brembo® carbon-ceramic brakes, carbon fiber bodywork, and other enhancements.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for the 2023 Nissan GT-R are:

GT-R Premium $113,540 GT-R NISMO $210,740

Both grades of the GT-R are equipped with a number of features that will surely delight enthusiasts including a Bilstein® DampTronic driver-adjustable shock-absorber system, multi-function display that shows vehicle performance information, and lightweight 20-inch 15-spoke forged alloy wheels by RAYS®. As standard, the GT-R is equipped with NissanConnect® with an 8-inch touchscreen display which features Apple CarPlay®, dual-zone automatic climate control, a Bose® 11-speaker audio system, and Active Noise Cancellation.

Specifications for both 2023 Nissan GT-R grades, as well as other information like fuel economy, photos, and videos are in the full press kit. For information about other products, services, and commitment to sustainable mobility, please visit the Nissan website.