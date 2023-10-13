2023 American Speed Festival at M1 Concours

In the heart of Pontiac, Michigan lies the M1 Concourse. Host to the annual American Speed Festival, it’s an electrifying motorsports extravaganza where legends of automotive performance converge.

This year’s event is no different, and was a must-attend event for all enthusiast as the 1.5-mile M1 Concourse Speed Ring transforms into a thrilling stage where cars from every era showcase their power and precision. Experience the thunderous roar of Vintage Indy cars to the timeless grace of historic stock cars, and others including Endurance classics and the latest modern-day Supercars.