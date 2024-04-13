Car Profile: 1935 Bentley B2DG

In the 1930s, it was not unusual to bring an older late-model luxury car back to the dealer, manufacturer, or coachbuilder to have it rebodied with something newer and more fashionable. In this case, the opposite was done – the old body on this car was removed and fitted to a newer car. Who would do such a thing and why? The story of how this car, B2DG, came to exist as it does today is most interesting.

The Woolf Barnato Connection

At center of this story is none other than Woolf Barnato, one of the original “Bentley Boys” and a key figure in the storied history of Bentley. Known to his friends as “Babe,” Barnato was a sportsman, a racer and promoter. He was also extremely wealthy. Born Joel Woolf Barnato in 1895, he was the son of Barney Barnato, one of the most powerful and influential British businessmen of the late 19th century who amassed a fortune with his gold and diamond mining interests in South Africa.