Porsche Design is celebrating their 50th anniversary and to celebrate this special milestone, they announced a very special car. Porsche just announced the 2022 Porsche 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design.

In 1972, Ferdinand Alexander (F. A.) Porsche founded Porsche Design. F. A. Porsche was the designer of the 911 and also Ferry Porsche’s son. The new model is based on the 911 Targa 4 GTS and it will be limited to only 750 units worldwide. Its special aesthetic features are inspired by the first product that his company designed: the Chronograph 1.

Exterior Design

As a tribute to the Porsche Design Chronograph 1, the first all-black watch, all units of the limited model series will be finished in black.

Some sections of the exterior will also be finished in Satin Premium like the 20/21-inch center-locking 911 Turbo S wheels, the Targa bar, and the PORSCHE DESIGN logos on the doors. The brake calipers are also finished in high gloss black while the engine grille have a special “50 Years Porsche Design” badge.

Interior Design

Several special touches have been added in the interior including a numbered badge on the dashboard trim as a testament to the limited production run of the vehicle. Porsche Design Founder and Ferry Porsche’s son, Ferdinand Alexander Porsche’s signature is also prominently shown on the center console lid.

It has Sport-Tex seat centers with Black and Cool Grey checkered pattern. The headrests have the ’50 Years of Porsche Design’ logo embossed with a center market on the GT Sport steering wheel in Slate Grey.

Standard Equipment

To set itself apart from the 911 Targa 4 GTS it is based on, a more luxurious and improved standard equipment are used. It has seat belts in Slate Grey and an 18-way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus. A Sport Chrono Package with Porsche Design Subsecond Clock which sets itself apart through a red second hand will also be added as standard.

Under the hood of the special 911 Targa 4 GTS is a 3.0-lliter, twin-turbo flat-six engine which is the same engine equipped on the 911 Targa 4 GTS. It has 473 hp, 420 lb.-ft. of torque, standard eight-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) transmission with an option to get a seven-speed manual at no extra cost, a standard Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive, and Sport Exhaust. The eight-speed PDK will also come with the Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+) as standard, while the seven-speed manual transmission variant will have a mechanically locking rear differential (PTV).

New Porsche Design Timepieces

Two new timepieces were also announced by Porsche Design as part of their celebration: the Chronograph 1 – 911 50 Years of Porsche Design and the Chronograph 1 – 1972 Limited Edition.

The Chronograph 1 – 911 50 Years of Porsche Design pays tribute to the original Chronograph 1 which was released back in 1972. The timepiece will come with the new car. Instead of the historic brand design, the current logo and lettering is used. It also has a sapphire crystal case back which shows the winding rotor, similar to the design of the wheel of the special edition 911. The watch will also be engraved with the same number out of 750 as its partner vehicle. The car and watch are sold together with an MSRP of $195,850. The delivery, processing, and handling fee of $1,350 is still not included.

For the Chronograph 1 – 1972 Edition, it will be limited to only 500 units worldwide. Clients can purchase this timepiece individually for an MSRP of $7,700. This timepiece version is completely identical to the original in terms of size and design. It also features a solid titanium case back that proudly displays the historic Porsche Design logo.

The 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design is targeted to arrive to U.S. dealers during the spring of 2022.