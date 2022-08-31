2022 Motorlux at the Monterey Jet Center

For the past 30 years, McCall’s MotorWorks Revival has been a top tier event that celebrated a variety of automotive beauty and exquisite aircraft accompanied by fine food, great entertainment, and luxury fashion on display. This year, the event was rebranded and has a new host that is no stranger to the automotive world. Hagerty, an automotive lifestyle brand and specialty insurance provider, now organizes this Monterey Car Week event as “Motorlux”.

With change comes skepticism, but Hagerty carried on the McCall’s legacy that Wednesday evening at the Monterey Jet Center. What once began as a casual BBQ for automotive enthusiasts, hosted by the events original founders Gordon and Molly McCall, evolved into an exclusive party on over 6 acres of tarmac. The grand tradition continues into 2022, as guests were dazzled by a variety of private and manufacturer’s automobiles and aircraft on display while sampling some of the area’s farm fresh cuisine.

This year’s culinary stations showcased 30 handcrafted dishes with locally sourced ingredients for a true Monterey experience served alongside handcrafted wine from over two dozen California vineyards. Several top local chefs included Matt Beaudin from the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Tim Wood from Woody’s At The Airport, and Jerome Viel from Jerome’s Carmel Valley Market.

A featured marque at this year’s event was a 1956 Porsche 356A coupe driven by Valkyrie Racing Team that has travelled all seven continents while raising awareness to combat child trafficking. The all-female driven race team competed in extreme rallies around the world that culminated in travelling 356 miles across the ice and snow of Antarctica. They accomplished this amazing mission in December 2021 and made global history.

Some of this year’s automotive creations included several Myers Manx dune buggies as well as Ken Block’s infamous Pikes Peak Hoonigan Porsche aptly known as the “Hoonipigasus”. Vintage military aircraft such as the P-51 Mustang and T-6 Texan were also mixed in among the fine automobiles that make the event spectacular and awe inspiring for those who were lucky enough to attend.

2022 Motorlux Photo Gallery