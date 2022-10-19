2022 Greentech Festival London And Audi

Audi is a founding partner of the Greentech Festival and on October 13 to 14, they visited London as part of their world tour to invite discussion on sustainability topics and environmental protection. Greentech Festival’s London trip came after their exhibitions in Berlin and New York that were held earlier in the year.

Andrew Doyle, Director Audi UK shared, “With the benefit of our renowned flair for innovation, Audi is undergoing a root-and-branch transformation with a view to becoming the world’s leading provider of sustainable premium mobility. Greentech Festival presents a perfect platform for us to highlight the steps we are taking as a business to reach carbon neutrality as well as learn about other sustainability initiatives as we all strive towards a common goal.”

Audi displayed several exhibitions at Greentech London that showcased the brand’s focus on sustainability in the supply chain and production. They also showed the steps they took to become a net zero CO2 company by 2050. Making a debut during the event is the Audi skysphere concept, a stunning embodiment of sustainable premium mobility. They will also showcase the Audi RS e-tron GT which used recycled materials in its cabin.

Audi Urban Purifier

Audi Urban purifier

Together with their supplier MANN+HUMMEL, Audi is working on a pilot project to develop a fine dust filter for electric vehicles which is designed to help improve the air quality in cities. Fitted into the existing air flow in front of the radiator, the filter will collect particulate matter from the environment caused by brake, tire, or road abrasion.

Currently, the Audi e-tron test vehicles has been equipped with this filter. Using the movement of the vehicle while it is being driven, it passively filters the air as it flows through the filter system, allowing it to catch even the smallest particles. The filter is also capable of catching particulate matter during stationary charging. A fan moves the cooling air through the e-tron’s radiator and the integrated system then filters the incoming air. So even when the car is stationary, the finest particles are still absorbed.

Maintenance of the filter is also easy as it can easily be replaced during the car’s regular service maintenance. A lifecycle analysis done on the whole filter shows that it will account for 14.9kg of CO2 equivalents. Even the filter is made of 15 percent recycled material while the entire system is 60 percent recycled.

Audi skysphere concept

Audi skysphere concept

The Audi skysphere concept was first introduced in August 2021 during the Monterey Car Week. It was the first in a group of new concept cars that shows Audi’s design and technology for a new generation – turning the vehicle into a platform for exciting experiences. Introduced as a roadster the skysphere is a fully electric two-door grand tourer equipped with automated driving technology. Designed for maximum freedom, it offers two exciting driving experiences: sporty driving of a roadster with short wheelbase and the unmatched comfort of a grand tourer with an extended wheelbase.

The interior – or the sphere – of the concept car was also given much attention as it gives 25 cm more space for the passengers to relax when it is in grand touring mode. It has an Art Deco-inspired design and layout with an elegant designer furnishings and seats wrapped in sustainably produced microfiber fabric, which gives a level of comfort and freedom that is normally reserved for first-class aviation. Other sustainably manufactured materials used in the elegant cabin include environmentally certified eucalyptus wood and synthetically produced imitation leather.

Audi RS e-tron GT

Audi RS e-tron GT

The fully electric Audi RS e-tron GT is the reinterpretation of a classic gran turismo and it is one of the most technically advanced cars from Audi with a firm eye on sustainability. It was made at the carbon-neutral Böllinger Höfe factory located at the Neckarsulm site in Germany. The factory uses 100 percent eco-electricity. Though there are still emissions that cannot be removed for now, it is compensated with carbon credits from certified climate protection projects. The floor carpet and floor mats used in the e-tron GT are mostly made from a material made up of 100 percent recycled nylon fibers called Econyl. These fibers come from production waste fabric and carpet remnants, or old fishing nets.

Mission: Zero

Audi’s Mission: Zero program has four action areas: water usage decarbonization biodiversity, and resource efficiency. As part of Audi’s circular economy strategy, they aim to reduce waste in the production process and use secondary materials wherever technically possible.

At the same time, Audi aims to reconstruct itself and move away from simply being a car manufacturer towards becoming a provider of carbon-neutral premium mobility. By 2025, Audi aims to achieve net carbon-neutral production across all plants and to cut their water consumption in half by 2035.