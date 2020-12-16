2021 Formula 5000 Race Schedule Released for Revival Race Series

The Formula 5000 Drivers Association has recently revealed their racing schedule for 2021. For the 2021 Revival Race Series, the Association has announced that there will be three official races.

The 2021 U.S. Formula 5000 Revival races are scheduled at the following venues:

June 24-27 SVRA – Mid-Ohio SportsCar Course

July 15-18 Road America – The WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman

September 9-12 U.S. Vintage Grand Prix with SVRA at Watkins Glen

“Mid-Ohio is a challenging and fun track with a roller-coaster feel. Road America offers four miles of straights, turns, carousel, kink and elevation changes to make this circuit the perfect track for a Formula 5000 car. This July event is a classic vintage racing event with a fun race car excursion to the nearby Village of Elkhart Lake. Watkins Glen is one of the most iconic race tracks in North America, fast and thrilling, located in the hills of upstate New York wine country. This is a perfect race event to cap the 2021 race season.” Formula 500 Drivers Association president, Seb Coppola.

The U.S. Formula 500 Drivers Association is a membership car club that was founded as an advocate of presenting, restoring, registering, and racing historic Formula 5000 race cars. As part of the Associations’ activities, they organize vintage racing events, as well as other activities for Formula 5000 cars.

