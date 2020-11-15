2020 HSR Daytona Classic 24 Hour – Photos and Results

Masters Endurance Legends USA Drivers were tested to the full limits at Daytona International Speedway as they had to contend with sunshine, gusty winds, and heavy rain during the 2020 HSR Daytona Classic 24 Hour (November 4 -8).

Billy Johnson 911 Porsche RSR Classic 24

Starting the first stint on Saturday was the Group F. The race finished with a late caution flag, leaving John Reisman (2nd overall) at the top of the Masters Endurance Legends USA charts within his 2014 Coyote Corvette DP, setting a fast lap of 1 minute, 43.010 seconds around the 3.56-mile road course inside the legendary Daytona International Speedway.

John Reisman in the2014 Coyote Corvette DP

Tommy Byrne was next on the list (3rd overall) in the Byrne/James Hagan number 8, 2013 Oreca 03 LMP2.

In the Group C and D, the first round was won by Mark Brannon/Ray Snowden number 77 B&B Motorsports Riley & Scott BMW who clocked a lap of 1:45.629 on the way to the overall victory.

Coming in second was number 29 J&L Fabricating 1987 Spice SE87L of Cal Meeker.

1987 Spice SE87L

Unfortunately, the number 44, 1983 KMW Motorsports Jaguar XJR5 driven by Craig Bennett and Robert Boller sustained a suspension problem just before the green flag, and never made a lap.

1983 KMW Motorsports Jaguar XJR5 driven by Craig Bennett and Robert Boller

In the Group E, Masters Endurance Legends driver David Porter, in his number 7, 2010 Peugeot 908 HDI, set a best time of 1:37.677 to be victorious in the first race.

David Porter in the 2010 Peugeot 908 HDI

Coming in second was number Pierce Marshall and Eric Foss in the 2014 Ligier JSP2.

Ray Evernham and David Roberts, who were driving the Audi R8 LMS, endured mechanical issues and completed the race 5 laps behind.

Audi R8 LMS of Ray Evernham and David Roberts

In the second stint it was Groups C & D to run first at 9 p.m. ET. The number 77, driven by Mark Brannon and Ray Snowdon in the 2001 Riley & Scott lllc were unstoppable with the fastest lap of 1:48.029.

2001 Riley & Scott lllc of Mark Brannon and Ray Snowdon

Scooter Gabel who was driving the 1997 BMW M3.R/E36, finished fourth overall and second in Masters Endurance Legends.

1997 BMW M3.R/E36 of Scooter Gabel

Following the Group C and D to run the second stint was the Group E. In a best lap time that was near 5 seconds faster than second place was David Porter in his number 7, 2010 Peugeot 908 HDI, who was victorious in the race.

The number 2 David Roberts/Ray Evernham CRP Motorsports Audi R8 LMS, with Evernham behind the wheel, midway through the race caused a full course caution when the car spun and wouldn’t restart. As such, the car was retired.

Group F started their second stint on the track at 22:59:38. Number 241 Alegra Motorsports Riley BMW DP, driven by Carlos de Quesada and Billy Johnson had a great evening as they took the lead with 22 minutes to go and held the lead for 10 minutes in the Masters Endurance Legends group. Overall they came in 2nd overall in the race.

2013 Riley-BMW DP of Carlos & Michael de Quesada

Finishing just behind John Reisman, who was 3rd overall, was the number 8 ERA Motorsports 2013 Oreca 03 LMP2 of James Hagan and Tommy Byrne.

The third stint saw the Group C and D cars starting first once again. Since Cal Meeker’s 1987 Spice 5E87L sustained brake problems in the second stint, it didn’t participate in the third stint. That gave an opportunity for Mark Brannon in the 2001 Riley & Scott Mk III to lead, only to be side-lined with electrical issues.

Mark Brannon in the 2001 Riley & Scott Mk III

The electrical issues gave Scooter Gabel in the number 1, 1997 BMW M3.R/E36 an opportunity to lead the race within Masters Endurance Legends, however, he dropped to third place with 12 minutes to go.

In the Group E, the favorite, David Porter and his number 7, 2010 Peugeot 908 HDI fell to second at the start but swiftly made his way to the front to take the victory.

Ray Evernham returned for the third stint in the number 2 Audi R8 LMS and ran some competitive lap times. To add drama to the race, just before the race ended, heavy rain hit the track. The track became flooded.

As the race ended, the electricity to the track infield went down, leaving the power for almost two hours.

At 7 a.m. third stint for Group F was underway. Completing first overall in the race was Byrnes driving the 2013 Oreca 03 LMP2. Finishing third overall was John Reisman in the number 33, 2014 Coyote Corvette DP.

The fourth and final stint saw the group C and D head off on Sunday at 11am due to the storm and loss of power. The two hour delay assisted in drying out the track. In his number 1, 1997 BMW M3.R E36 Scooter Gabel carried the flag for Masters Endurance Legends, winning his class.

Group E last stint saw David Porter in his number 7, 2010 Peugeot 908 HDI. drive to a second-place overall finish. In the end he was. He ended up as the winner of Group E overall.

In the group F final stint, John Reisman in his number 33, 2014 Coyote Corvette DP completed 2nd overall with James Hagan and Tommy Byrne, in their number 8, 2013 Oreca 03 LMP2 finishing 3rd overall.

That completes the 2020 HSR Daytona Classic 24 Hour. The final round of Masters Endurance Legends USA will be held at Sebring in December.

[Source: Masters Historic Racing]

