Rare 1993 Isdera Commendatore 112i Set for Auction

Hand-built 1993 Isdera Commendatore 112i, the only unit built, outfitted with an iconic Mercedes-Benz’s M120 V-12 engine

RM Sotheby’s is preparing for their much-awaited annual Paris sale that is scheduled for February 2021. Since Covid-19 safety measures are still in place, there will be a completely new format for theRM Sotheby’s 2021 Paris auction.

1993 Isdera Commendatore 112i. Rémi Dargegen © 2020 RM Sothebys

The new format will consist of two parts, on February 13 a live-streamed sale will be performed, and it will be followed by a time-based Online Only sale on RM Sotheby’s website.

1993 Isdera Commendatore 112i

In automotive history, when a car is labeled a ‘unicorn,’ you know it’s going to be extremely rare, or in a few cases, one of a kind. One such unicorn is the 1993 Isdera Commendatore 112i. Isdera is a Germany-based, supercar manufacturer that created a lone Commendatore 112i.

Rémi Dargegen © 2020 RM Sothebys

Isdera was founded by an inventive engineer and designer, Eberhard Schulz. In 1971, he created his first sports car, the Erator GTE, and eventually worked for Porsche. Afterward, he joined B&B GmbH & Co Auto KG based in Frankfurt/Main.

Erator GTE. Soure: Top Car Rating

In 1978, the prototype CW311, built by B&B, was shown in the 1978 IAA at Frankfurt and featured Mercedes-Benz mechanicals.

In 1982 Schulz founded Isdera, a company that specializes in small-series production, design, and engineering services. They launched their first vehicle, the Isdera Spyder, but what Schulz really wanted was to develop a production version of the CW311. In 1983, the Imperator 108i was launched, and from 1983 to 1991, less than 20 examples were produced.

Imperator 108i. Source: Thilo Parg

In honor of Enzo Ferrari, Isdera developed and launched the Commendatore 112i. It was equipped with a 6.0-liter Mercedes-Benz M120 V-12 engine that can produce more than 400bhp. A bespoke flywheel delivers power to the rear wheels, and it uses a specially adapted form of the six-speed RUF Porsche gearbox.

Rémi Dargegen © 2020 RM Sothebys

It sported a low-slung GRP bodywork, and when tested through the Mercedes-Benz wind tunnel it showed that it had a 0.306 drag coefficient, allowing it a top speed of more than 200mph.

After a Swiss consortium invested in Isdera, the Commendatore was dubbed ‘The Silver Arrow’ and was shown at the 1999 Frankfurt IAA six years later, with different specifications.

Rémi Dargegen © 2020 RM Sothebys

The 1997 Need for Speed II game for PlayStation and PC also featured the car, helping in growing its cult following.

When Isdera re-acquired the car in 2016, it was returned it to its original and correct 1993 specification.

The example is being offered in this specification and boasts of its correct BBS wheels, iconic Isdera periscope rearview mirror, Recaro blue, and black trim, and Porsche Arctic Silver paintwork. It has been driven less than 10,500km from new.

Rémi Dargegen © 2020 RM Sothebys

Rémi Dargegen © 2020 RM Sothebys

Rémi Dargegen © 2020 RM Sothebys

Created and rebuilt to be road-worthy, the car is currently registered in Germany and has been registered in Switzerland previously. It is a car that would best be enjoyed on the open road.

Accompanying the sale are its history file, and certificate of authenticity from Isdera that confirms that it is the only example in existence.

Rémi Dargegen © 2020 RM Sothebys

Rémi Dargegen © 2020 RM Sothebys

The example is on offer directly from Isdera and is surely one of the most intriguing one-off automobiles that were built in the 1990s.

Single-owner Collection of Lamborghini’s

Aside from the Isdera, RM Sotheby’s has a lot of others on offer for the Paris sale and one of the highlights is a single-owner collection of Lamborghini’s. All the cars in the collection are in pristine restored condition and every single one is Polo Storico certified and is an exquisite example of each model.

The collection includes:

a 1968 Espada Series 1 estimated to be worth €180,000 – €220,000

1968 Lamborghini Espada Series I by Bertone. Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

a 1967 400 GT 2+2 estimated to be worth €450,000 – €550,000

1967 Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2 by Touring. Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

1969 Islero GTS estimated to be worth €400,000 – €450,000

1969 Lamborghini Islero GTS. Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

a 1977 Countach LP400 ‘Periscopio’ estimated to be worth €750,000 – €900,000,

1977 Lamborghini Countach LP400 ‘Periscopio’ by Bertone

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

a 1971 Miura P400 estimated to be worth around €2,100,000 – €2,500,000.

1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV by Bertone. Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

a 1984 Countach LP500 S which is estimated to be worth €300,000 – €350,000.

1984 Lamborghini Countach LP500 S by Bertone. Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The collection has some of the most iconic Lamborghini models that have been produced with the sale a great opportunity to acquire pristine condition examples with official factory certification.

For more information on the upcoming 2021 RM Sotheby’s Paris sale, visit RM Sotheby’s.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s]

