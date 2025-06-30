Marketplace: Custom 1975 Ferrari Dino 308 GT4

This 1975 Ferrari 308 GT4 is said to have been sold new in New York and was acquired out of Connecticut by its previous owner in 2011. Chassis 10348 was subsequently fitted with custom bodywork and was modified for track use as part of a multi-year build completed in 2018.

Powered by a 2.9-liter V8 mated to a five-speed manual transaxle with a limited-slip differential, the car has quad Weber carburetors, 16″ Campagnolo wheels, Koni shocks, Eibach lowering springs, and four-wheel disc brakes.

Its open cockpit is equipped with a MOMO steering wheel, a dogleg-pattern gated shifter, and low-back Daytona-style seats, which are trimmed in black leather with tan accents. Acquired by its current owner on BaT in July 2024, this modified 308 GT4 track car is offered on dealer consignment in Arizona with a clean Montana title.

The custom-built fiberglass body has covered headlights, a vented front hood, a Vitaloni rearview mirror, an open engine cover, and an integrated rear spoiler. A windscreen, prancing-horse emblems, and quad exhaust outlets were added under current ownership, and #7 was applied to the white roundels. Paint blemishes are noted on the nose.

The gold-finished 16″ Campagnolo five-spoke wheels are mounted with BFGoodrich g-Force R1 tires. Koni shocks, Eibach lowering springs, a Tilton brake master cylinder, ATE calipers, and Brembo rotors are reported.

The open cockpit houses low-back Daytona-style seats trimmed in black leather with tan accents. A Sabelt six-point harness is fitted for the driver, while the passenger seat has a lap belt. A fire extinguisher is affixed to the central tunnel, and an ATL fuel cell with an integral bladder is installed behind the seats.

A leather-wrapped MOMO steering wheel fronts a Dino-branded tachometer flanked by water temperature and oil pressure gauges. The car is not equipped with an odometer, and true mileage is unknown.

The transverse-mounted 2.9-liter DOHC V8 is equipped with quad Weber 40 DCNF downdraft carburetors. A stainless-steel exhaust system is noted, and work in 2018 by Bill Attaway Restorations of La Mesa, California, is said to have involved a timing belt service, replacing the camshaft seals, re-jetting and syncing the carburetors, and servicing the valve cover gaskets.

