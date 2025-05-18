Marketplace: 1972 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona Spider

Highlights

One of only 19 European specification examples built

The only European specification example finished in Giallo Fly

Benefitting from nearly $200,000 of recent investment with Motion Products

Ferrari Classiche Certified

Platinum Award Winner at 2025 Cavallino Palm Beach

Mileage: 60,479km

History

A Daytona Spider is an important car in any configuration; however, of the 121 cars built, only 19 were the rarest of rare, left-hand drive European configuration examples. These 19 European cars have a unique chassis denomination of ‘365 GTS/4-A’ with the remaining American specification cars retaining the Berlinetta’s GTB/4 denomination.

Mechanically, European version cars had different carburation, camshafts, distributors, and exhausts and didn’t suffer the ignominy of being saddled with emissions control equipment and side markers. This is therefore the purest incarnation of the Daytona Spider, allowing owners to appreciate Leonardo Fioravanti’s masterful styling without dilution, combined with the full-fat performance experience.

This 365 GTS/4

Chassis 15369 was delivered new via the official Ferrari importer in Beirut, Elie F. Ayache. Interestingly, Lebanon was the only country in the region to have an official Ferrari importer and dealer, and whilst the original buyer’s name is unknown, he or she was undoubtedly a significant client for this isolated regional distributor. The car was delivered in its current color combination of Giallo Fly over black leather, the only European Daytona Spider finished in the iconic Giallo Fly.

By 1978, the car had moved to the USA in the ownership of Carl Cozan of South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. In 1994, whilst still owned by Mr Cozan, the car sustained accident damage and was professionally repaired by Mike Sheehan’s European Auto in Costa Mesa, California.

In 1997, the car was in the UK and appeared at the 50th anniversary of Ferrari celebrations at Silverstone before returning to another long-term keeper in the USA. In 2016, the car was Ferrari Classiche Certified, confirming that it retains its original engine, chassis, and body, the latter two components particularly important given the known accident damage some 20 years previously.

In 2024 the car was identified as a potential show winner, thanks to its unique configuration and relatively high percentage of non-restored components. With the ambition of presenting the car at Cavallino Palm Beach the car was entrusted to one of the best names in the business, Motion Products Inc (MPI). The brief was simple: preserve as much of the original components as possible, correct the inauthentic details, and address any issues arising in previous restorations or through use.

The car was fully dismantled to inspect every individual component. The engine, exhaust, transaxle, suspension, interior and electrical components were all removed, inspected, and prepared or replaced as required. Many NOS parts were sources from Italy to assist in achieving the rigorous requirements of an American concours winner.

Despite a tight turnaround in January 2025 the car was ready to be presented at the 34th Cavallino Classic Palm Beach. Cavallino is known to gather some of the finest and most significant Ferraris worldwide; however, thanks to the dedication of the owner and hard work of MPI, the car won the coveted Platinum Award, recognizing an exceptional level of originality, correctness, and overall quality. In addition, the car was awarded a further Best in Class award and Gentleman’s Choice Award.

In total there are nearly $200,000 of invoices on file to bring the car to its current standard. Today, the car is offered in its Platinum winning condition, complete with tool roll, correct period owner’s manual, and Ferrari Classiche Certification.

