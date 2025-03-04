1963 Ferrari 400 Superamerica Series II Coupe Aerodinamico

Background

At the Brussels Motor Show in January 1960, Ferrari unveiled the latest evolution of its traditional, top-of-the-range gran turismo – the 400 Superamerica.

Although it retained the impressive Superamerica moniker of the outgoing 410 series, the new car shared little with its direct predecessor. The 400 SA chassis was based on the well-developed 250 GT line and benefited from the latest mechanical refinements, including four-wheel Dunlop disc brakes, telescopic shock absorbers, and a fully synchronized gearbox with overdrive.

The most significant change, however, was under the hood. While the earlier 375 America and 410 Superamerica had utilized the Grand Prix-derived Lampredi long block, Ferrari ceased production of that engine family in 1959. For the new 400 Superamerica, a large-displacement version of the traditional Colombo V-12 was developed and designated as tipo 163. Despite its smaller four-liter capacity, the 400 Superamerica’s engine produced as much power as the 4.9-liter 410 Superamerica, offered better low-end torque, and was far easier to maintain.

Pininfarina’s sensational Superfast II and 250 GT Sperimentale, which debuted during 1960–1961, inspired an exciting new style of custom coachwork exclusive to the 400 Superamerica. Many of the aesthetic elements found on these one-offs were incorporated into the new 400 Superamerica Coupe Aerodinamico’s design. Pininfarina’s dynamic jet-age styling, in combination with Ferrari’s top-of-the-line chassis, resulted in one of the most extraordinary series of road-going Ferraris ever built.

While each Coupe Aerodinamico was hand built to individual specifications, all benefited from the same elegant proportions, graceful lines, and streamlined tail section. Exterior details were exquisitely designed, while interior appointments represented the height of luxury. Inside, passengers were treated to the finest Connolly leather upholstery, a spacious luggage platform, and a full complement of instrumentation to monitor the workings of the magnificent 12-cylinder machine.

At a client’s request, any number of custom features or materials could be specified – Ferrari was only too happy to oblige. This was not an unusual instance given that the list of original 400 Superamerica owners included notable individuals such as Gianni Agnelli, Nelson Rockefeller, Count Volpi, and Felice Riva.

Between 1960 and 1964, Ferrari built approximately 35 examples of the 400 Superamerica, a number that includes both short-wheelbase Series I and long-wheelbase Series II variants. Pininfarina produced a few cabriolets for each series, but most Superamericas were fitted with sensational Coupe Aerodinamico coachwork. Due to their exclusive status and breathtaking 150 mph performance, this rare breed remains one of Ferrari’s most memorable creations.

Highlights

The Most Exotic and Exclusive Coach built Ferrari of the Early 1960s

Long-Wheelbase Series II Superamerica with Desirable Covered Headlights

Displayed by Luigi Chinetti Motors at the 1963 New York International Auto Show

Platinum Award-Winning Restoration by Marque Specialist Motion Products Inc.

Successful Participant in Leading International Concours and Driving Events

Offered with Massini Report, Build Sheets, Restoration Records, and Fitted Luggage

Mechanical

3,967 CC Tipo 163 SOHC 60º V-12 Engine

Three Weber 40 DCZ6 Carburetors

320 BHP at 6,600 RPM

4-Speed Manual Gearbox with Electric Overdrive

4-Wheel Vacuum-Assisted Dunlop Disc Brakes

Front Independent Suspension with Coil Springs and Shock Absorbers

Rear Live Axle with Radius Arms, Semi-Elliptical Leaf Springs, and Shock Absorbers

Chassis 4251 SA

The Ferrari 400 Superamerica presented here, 4251 SA, is a Series II example, constructed on the longer 2,600 mm wheelbase chassis. Completed in February 1963, and identified by Pininfarina job no. 99549, this Coupe Aerodinamico features the highly desirable covered-headlight treatment and was initially finished in a tasteful metallic medium gold, Oro Longchamps (Longchamps Gold), over black Connolly leather upholstery.

Shipped directly to North American distributor Luigi Chinetti Motors, the new Ferrari was publicly unveiled at the 7th New York International Auto Show, held in Manhattan’s Coliseum between April 13 and 21, 1963. Later that year, Chinetti sold the Superamerica to its first owner, Leo Bolt of Chicago.

During the late 1960s and 1970s, 4251 SA passed through the ownership of several American enthusiasts, was repainted burgundy, and eventually settled in California around 1980. Dan Duncan of San Francisco owned the Superamerica during the decade’s first half. Then he sold it in 1986 to Ferrari enthusiasts Murray Cogan and Jake Silberberg of Los Angeles. During their ownership, the Ferrari was shown at the FCA Annual Meet in Watkins Glen, New York, and the International Meet in Monterey, as well as in several concours staged on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California.

In 2003, noted Ferrari collector Peter McCoy acquired 4251 SA following a lengthy search for an ideal 400 Superamerica to restore. Eager to return the grand Ferrari to its former splendor, he commissioned Wayne Obry’s Motion Products Inc. of Neenah, Wisconsin, to completely restore the Coupe Aerodinamico.

Over 18 months, Motion Products – one of the most respected Ferrari specialists in the US – undertook a no-expense-spared restoration, addressing cosmetic and mechanical elements, as documented by a sizable collection of invoices and correspondence included in the car’s history file. During this process, Mr. McCoy selected the sophisticated, period-correct color scheme of silver over green, and tasked Motion Products with reproducing a two-piece fitted luggage set, trimmed in green leather to match the interior upholstery.

Following the restoration’s completion in 2005, 4251 SA earned numerous awards at the leading international concours d’Elegance. In addition to receiving multiple Platinum and special awards at the Cavallino Classic, this 400 Superamerica earned Best of Show honors at the Ferrari Club of America Annual Meet, the Enzo Ferrari Award at Pebble Beach, the Pininfarina Trophy at Villa d’Este, and First in Class at Amelia Island. In addition to these concours accolades, the Superamerica was enjoyed on several long-distance tours, including two Louis Vuitton Classic runs in Europe, as well as successful entries on the Colorado Grand, Copperstate 1000, and Quail Rally.

The current owner, a Florida-based collector passionate about the finest custom-bodied Italian sports cars, acquired 4251 SA from Mr. McCoy in 2021. Since joining his stable, the Ferrari has been shown at the Cavallino Classic and benefits from considerable mechanical attention. This work included sourcing a pair of new cylinder heads from Modena Motori in Italy, fitting a new driveshaft, and sorting various mechanical systems to ensure that the Superamerica is ready for future long-distance tours. The consignor reports that 4251 SA is mechanically “on the button,” with supporting documentation and invoices for the recent work performed available for review.

In addition to these records, the Ferrari is accompanied by an extensive dossier that includes a history report produced by Marcel Massini, restoration records, articles, and an original 1963 New York International Auto Show program. Also included are copies of the factory build sheets, which confirm 4251 SA retains its matching-numbers driveline components.

A magnificent expression of power and exclusivity, the 400 Superamerica Coupe Aerodinamico exudes the individual character and artistry of a bygone era in custom coachbuilding. These exotic, large-displacement Ferraris were the most expensive and refined road-going automobiles of the early 1960s, built in minimal numbers for Enzo’s most important customers. Their unmatched quality, style, and sophistication have earned these Ferraris a special reputation and, today, most examples reside in prestigious private collections.

A covered-headlight Coupe Aerodinamico is one of the most important and sought-after of all coachbuilt Ferraris; this example, Luigi Chinetti’s 1963 New York show car, is among the very best. Restored by one of the leading Ferrari specialists, documented by Marcel Massini, acclaimed on the concours circuit, and benefiting from significant recent attention, 4251 SA is a Pininfarina masterpiece fit for the connoisseur.

*Please note that this vehicle is titled 1962 and as 400SA4251.

Provenance

Leo Bolt, Chicago, Illinois (acquired new via Luigi Chinetti Motors in 1963)

Skip Banks, Miami, Florida (acquired by 1971)

Thoroughbred Motorcars, Arlington, Virginia (acquired in 1971)

Robert Lloyd, Texas (acquired from the above circa mid-1970s)

Foreign Cars Italia, Greensboro, North Carolina (acquired from the above circa late 1970s)

Dan Duncan, San Francisco, California (acquired in 1980)

Murray Cogan and Jake Silberberg, Los Angeles, California (acquired from the above in 1986)

Peter McCoy, Beverly Hills, California (acquired from the above in 2003)

Current Owner (acquired from the above)

Exhibition Highlights

New York International Auto Show, 1963

FCA Annual Meet, Watkins Glen, New York, 1990

FCA International Meet, Monterey, 1994

Rosso Rodeo Concours, California, 1995

Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance, California, 1997

Cavallino Classic, Florida, 2005 (Excellence Cup, Platinum Award)

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®, 2005 (Second in Class, Enzo Ferrari Award)

FCA Annual Meet, Indianapolis, 2005 (Best of Show, Platinum Award, Enzo Ferrari Memorial Award)

Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, Italy, 2006 (Pininfarina Trophy)

Montreux Grand Prix, Switzerland, 2006

Louis Vuitton Classic Boheme Run, 2006

Geneva Classics, Switzerland, 2006

Cavallino Classic, Florida, 2007 (Best Twelve Cylinder, Platinum Award)

Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, 2007 (First in Class)

Meadow Brook Concours d’Elegance, Michigan, 2007 (Best in Class)

Palos Verdes Concours d’Elegance, California, 2008 (Best in Class)

Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance, California, 2008 (Haute Couture Award)

Cavallino Classic, Florida, 2009 (Superamerica Cup, Platinum Award)

Classic Sports Sunday at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, 2009 (Excellence in Class)

The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, California, 2011

Louis Vuitton Classic Serenissima Run, 2012

Palace of Holyroodhouse Concours of Elegance, Scotland, 2015

Cavallino Classic, Florida, 2022

Cavallino Classic, Florida, 2025

