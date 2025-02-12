1954 Mercedes Benz W 196 R Sells for $53.9M

One of the world’s most historically significant racing cars, the 1954 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Stromlinienwagen, chassis number 00009/54, has been auctioned by RM Sotheby’s today at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart. The vehicle was donated to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum in 1965 by the then Daimler-Benz AG. Recently, at auction, it realized €51.155.000/$53.917.370 when it crossed the block in the exclusive single-car auction.

Attracting interest from serious collectors worldwide, the W 196 R was subject to a heated bidding battle over the phone and in person before the auctioneer brought the hammer down at a selling price that made it the most valuable Grand Prix racing car to be sold at auction.

Historic Silver Arrow

Few historic racing cars resonate as strongly as the famous Mercedes-Benz Silver Arrows that dominated Grand Prix racing in the immediate pre- and post-war era, admired for their advanced technology and spectacular speed. The W 196 R was developed to meet the new regulations for engines with up to 2.5-litre displacement introduced in 1954, and it soon proved to be the car to beat in the hands of legends such as Juan Manuel Fangio and Stirling Moss.

The W 196 R was sold on February 1st, in the same room that witnessed the sale of the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR “Uhlenhaut Coupé,” which sold in 2022 for €135,000,000, making it the most valuable car ever sold at auction. The result of the sale identifies Mercedes-Benz at the peak of the collector car market.

Marcus Breitschwerdt, CEO Mercedes-Benz Heritage GmbH

“What a thrilling auction that was! This original, sleek-bodied W 196 R original has now changed hands – and I congratulate the lucky buyer. Very few Mercedes-Benz Silver Arrows are privately owned. Today, the hammer fell at €51.155.000 /$53.917.370. This makes it the world’s most valuable Grand Prix racing car and close behind the all-time champion Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR ‘Uhlenhaut-Coupé’ in the overall ranking of the most valuable automobiles. Undoubtedly, our Silver Arrows are among the most iconic and sought-after vehicles ever built. They are the true shining stars in motorsport and automotive history.”

Gord Duff, RM Sotheby’s, Global Head of Auctions

“It’s hard to describe the significance of this sale. This car is simply one of the most important racing cars in history, and it’s an honor for RM Sotheby’s to sell it so successfully to benefit the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.”

Joe Hale, President, The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum

“The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum has been honored to care for and share the W 196 R within our museum, but the sum it has achieved today is a transformative contribution to increase our endowment and long-term sustainability as well as the restoration and expansion of our collection.”

Above content © 2025 Mercedes-Benz AG / RM Sotheby’s, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee