FOR SALE: 1983 Lancia 037

In 1979, the FIA introduced sweeping rule changes, creating Group B for 1982 and giving manufacturers limited time to respond. Lancia adapted by partnering with Abarth and Pininfarina, basing its new rally car—code-named SE037—on the Montecarlo’s structure, but with tubular subframes, a longitudinal engine, and a Roots-type supercharger.

Debuting in 1982, the Lancia Rally 037 showed early promise and underwent further development that season. In 1983, it achieved major success, with drivers Walter Röhrl and Markku Alén securing multiple wins and the World Rally Championship—marking the last WRC title for a two-wheel-drive car.

Up for sale on ISSIMI, this 1983 Lancia 037 began as a “Stradale” road car before being converted into a test and reconnaissance car for Group B by French importer André Chardonnet. Used during the 1983–1984 rally seasons for demos, development, and pre-runs, it wore the team’s blue-and-white livery with Pioneer and Total sponsorships. Multi-piece Speedline wheels and a race-ready stance give it an authentic rally presence, yet it’s fully driveable without a support crew.

Inside, the stripped-out cabin features two-tone OMP race seats with 5-point harnesses, bare metal door cards with mesh pockets, and a roll-cage-equipped cockpit. The dashboard is largely standard Stradale, with a 10,000 RPM tachometer, 260 km/h speedometer, Momo wheel, and auxiliary gauges, while the center console retains power window switches.

The 2.0-liter DOHC inline-4 with a Roots supercharger and mechanical fuel injection, derived from the Fiat-Abarth 131 rally car, produces around 280 hp. Recently rebuilt alongside its 5-speed ZF transaxle, the car feels sharper and faster than a standard Stradale. With its Chardonnet association, Group B heritage, and ready-to-drive condition, this 037 is a rare, historic opportunity for rally enthusiasts.

Source: ISSIMI