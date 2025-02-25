1953 Siata 208 CS Coupe at Amelia Island

Background

The connection between Siata (Società Italiana Auto Trasformazioni Accessori) and Fiat dates to 1926, when Giorgio Ambrosini’s firm became the first to specialize in the construction of aftermarket components, speed tuning services, and overhead valve conversions for the popular Torinese automobiles. The launch of the Daina series in 1950 marked Siata’s first chassis developed in-house, and soon after, the Farina-bodied Gran Sport and the 750 Spider were introduced. When Fiat management made the decision to build the Otto Vu, a limited-production, high-end sports car powered by a compact, all-alloy V-8 engine, Siata set out to create a car utilizing this engine that could be homologated for the popular and competitive two-liter class then dominated by Ferrari and Maserati.

Model 208 CS

The engineers at Siata constructed a lightweight, oval-tube chassis similar in design to the prototypes that had been manufactured for the Fiat factory. The chassis was mated to a tuned 8V engine and a five-speed gearbox, creating the 208 CS. The first six examples were bodied by Stabilimenti Farina and featured sleek, retractable headlamps, a competition-oriented cockpit, and an intoxicatingly low stance. Debuting at the 1952 Torino Motor Show, the first 208 CS stunned the crowds. The cars went on to take part in such leading road races as the 1000 Miglia, Giro di Sicilia, and Tour de France Automobile, as well as a variety of sprints, rallies, and hill climb events.

Car Highlights

A Unique Example of the Legendary 8V-Powered Siata 208 CS

Sensational Vignale Coachwork Designed by Giovanni Michelotti

Displayed at the 1953 Paris Salon de l’Automobile and 1954 Geneva Motor Show

Well-Documented Provenance; Retains Matching-Numbers Engine

Featured in the Definitive Book OttoVu by Tony Adriaensens

Restored to Concours Quality by Perfect Reflections and Epifani Restorations

Technical Specs

1,996 CC OHV Alloy V-8 Engine

Twin Weber 36 DCF3 Carburetors

119 HP at 6,000 RPM

5-Speed Manual Gearbox

4-Wheel Finned Alloy Hydraulic Drum Brakes

4-Wheel Independent-Wishbone Suspension with Coil Springs

Vignale Coach Builder

In addition to the approximately 25 Stabilimenti Farina and Balbo-bodied Coupes, Bertone and Vignale each produced three custom bodies for the Siata 208 CS chassis. The Vignale-bodied 208 CS chassis – nos. CS066, CS070, and CS075 – showcased the Torinese coachbuilder’s unique approach to sports car styling.

Chassis CS070

The coachwork that Vignale fashioned for this Siata, chassis CS070, is a variation on a series of similar bodies built for Ferrari’s contemporary 212 and 250 Europa chassis known as the “Geneva Coupes.” These elegant Coupes featured luxurious interior appointments; marvelous, handcrafted details; distinctive grille and bumper treatments; and dramatic two-tone color schemes that accentuated the dynamic character of the Michelotti design.

As noted in Tony Adriaensens’ definitive book OttoVu, CS070 is one of a few 208 CS chassis that featured a longer 2700 mm wheelbase. Its engine, CS040, was invoiced to Siata on December 31, 1952. According to the research of noted Italian car historian John de Boer, the Vignale Coupe debuted at the Salon de l’Automobile in Paris in October 1953, and was also exhibited at the Geneva Motor Show in March 1954.

The car’s earliest ownership history, previously unknown, was recently uncovered by Archivio Targhe. The 208 CS’s certificate of origin was issued on May 20, 1955, and it was sold new through official Siata agent Denezio Zarattini to Stabilimenti Chimico-Farmaceutici Dott. R. Ravasini e C.ia. S.p.A., a pharmaceutical company based in Rome. Under Dott. Ravasini’s ownership, CS070 was first registered on June 7, 1955, as “Roma 225576.”

In September 1956, the Siata was sold to second owner Giuseppe Abruzzese, the former mayor of Bitetto, a province of Bari, Italy. About a year later, the 208 CS returned to Rome, where it was owned by Giuseppe Giordano and then Aldo Bernardini.

In 1960, the Siata was exported to the US, where it was first owned by Larry Reed, a sports car dealer in Los Angeles. He advertised CS070 in the November 1963 issue of Road & Track magazine, describing the car: “Siata Gran Turismo 4-pass coupe. Made by Vignale for ’56 Paris Auto Show. Sold at show for $19,500. Purchased by Larry Reed 1960 270HP Corvette with 3-speed close ratio with OD Corvette gearbox installed by Warren Olson (of Scarab fame). 1800 miles on new engine and tires.”

In 1967, following an interim owner in Bakersfield, California, the Siata was sold to Larry L. Joiner of Reno, Nevada. Remarkably, Mr. Joiner retained the Vignale-bodied 208 CS in his private collection until 2013, when it was sold, still in unrestored, Chevy-powered condition, to the current owner.

Provenance

Stabilimenti Chimico-Farmaceutici Dott. R. Ravasini e C.ia. S.p.A., Rome, Italy (acquired new via Denezio Zarattini in 1955)

Giuseppe Abruzzese, Bari, Italy (acquired from the above in 1956)

Giuseppe Giordano, Rome, Italy (acquired from the above in 1957

Aldo Bernardini, Rome, Italy (acquired from the above in 1958)

Larry Reed, Los Angeles, California (acquired circa 1960)

Frank M. Johnston, Bakersfield, California (acquired by 1965)

Larry L. Joiner, Reno, Nevada (acquired in 1967)

Current Owner (acquired from the above in 2013)

Eager to return the unique Siata to its original splendor, the consignor enlisted historian John de Boer to research the car’s provenance and track down its matching-numbers Otto Vu engine, which had been separated decades earlier. Amazingly, the original engine and gearbox were found and subsequently acquired from John Ebey, a Los Angeles-based sports car enthusiast and fellow Siata owner. With these crucial components secured, the project commenced in earnest, with Brian Hoyt’s award-winning Perfect Reflections of Hayward, California, overseeing the Vignale bodywork and noted 8V specialists Epifani Restorations rebuilding the mechanical components.

The concours-quality restoration effort, carried out in a no-expense-spared manner, as evidenced by an impressive file of detailed invoices, was completed in 2024 and is responsible for the Siata’s exquisite presentation today. Since the work was completed, CS070 has been shown just once, at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, a peer-judged event, thereby affording its next owner the exciting opportunity to actively campaign this jewel-like Italian exotic on the contemporary show circuit. Never before offered at public auction and seldom seen, this magnificent Vignale-bodied Siata 208 CS, with its Giovanni Michelotti styling, period motor show pedigree, and world-class restoration, is sure to appeal to any collector with a passion for rare, coach built Italian sports cars.

Bidding Info

Go HERE

Above wording © 2025 Gooding & Co, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee. Above Images © 2025 Ted7.

Highlights from 2024 Amelia Island