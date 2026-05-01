Rare Nissan Skylines Heading To Lake Como

Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is excited to present some of the most respected Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) collector cars from modern motoring history at its Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction from 16-17 May 2026.

Among collectors, JDM models are highly prized and few more so than the remarkable Nissan R34 Skyline GT-R, referred to by enthusiasts as ‘Godzilla’. Broad Arrow is proud to offer the unique Ultimate R34 Skyline GT-R Collection, five cars that epitomize the performance car benchmark of the Millennium. This superb collection includes a rare 1999 Skyline GT-R in striking Midnight Purple, a GT-R M-Spec and V-Spec from 2001 and two examples from 2002, including a V-Spec II Nür and an extremely desirable GT-R CRS by NISMO.

Highlights

THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION OF NISSAN R34 SKYLINE GT-R MODELS FEATURES FIVE OF THE MOST COLLECTABLE EXAMPLES, OFFERED ENTIRELY WITHOUT RESERVE

GT-R COLLECTION HIGHLIGHTED BY A 1999 SKYLINE GT-R, 2001 SKYLINE GT-R V-SPEC III NISMO S-TUNE AND A STUNNING 2002 SKYLINE GT-R CRS BY NISMO

OTHER HIGHLY COLLECTABLE JDM CARS INCLUDE A HONDA NSX TYPE S AND AN NSX-R

BROAD ARROW’S CONCORSO D’ELEGANZA VILLA D’ESTE AUCTION IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BMW AG TAKES PLACE FROM 16-17 MAY

Alongside these very collectable Skylines are two rare JDM Honda NSX models, a Type S and the much sought-after Type R. They will be among over 75 collector cars presented at Broad Arrow’s second annual Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction, with a thrilling catalogue spanning every era of motoring history and featuring some of today’s most desirable modern collectables.

“The market for JDM vehicles is thriving around the world, with great interest in some of Japan’s most iconic models among serious international collectors,” says Joe Twyman, VP of Sales EMEA Region for Broad Arrow Auctions. “This is surely one of the widest selections of significant JDM cars offered in a single auction and we are tremendously excited to offer this lineup of era-defining cars in our second sale as the official auction partner of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.”

The Ultimate R34 Skyline GT-R Collection includes:

1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R (Estimate: €325.000 – €400.000 | Offered Without Reserve)

Manufactured in 1999, this example is finished in the striking Midnight Purple II that changes from purple to turquoise to blue depending on the light and which is undoubtedly one of the most collectable finishes for any R34. Registered early in 2000, it had no expense spared, including an engine upgraded to 2.8 litres, a GReddy turbocharger by the renowned Hosaka Tuning Factory and a power output of over 690 horsepower. It also boasts 18-inch NISMO LMGT4 wheels and a GT limited-slip differential. Long-term Japanese ownership, a mileage of approximately 43,376 kilometres, coupled with its performance and rare color scheme make this a truly standout example.

2001 Nissan Skyline GT-R M-Spec (Estimate: €450.000 – €600.000 | Offered Without Reserve)

Only 366 GT-R M-Spec models were ever produced, combining incredible performance with comfortable touring characteristics. This superb example is one of only 122 finished in Silica Brass over a black leather interior and it has been meticulously cared for throughout 23 years of long-term ownership. Its desirable NISMO odometer shows only 23,000 kilometres since new and it presents as a wonderful opportunity to acquire a refined grand tourer with the character of the ‘Godzilla’ sports car.

2001 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec III NISMO S-Tune (Estimate: €500.000 – €700.000 | Offered Without Reserve)

NISMO sanctioned only 14 GT-R S-Tune models, an exceedingly rare factory tuning package offered after the GT-R ceased production. This is only the second to be produced, featuring a massive collection of NISMO parts and a heavily upgraded engine boasting 394 horsepower. Finished in stunning Bayside Blue with white wheels, this is one of the rarest of all GT-R models and has been driven only 11,000 kilometres since its desirable S-Tune conversion.

2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II Nür (Estimate: €375.000 – €450.000 | Offered Without Reserve)

The final iteration of the R34 Skyline GT-R was a pair of limited-edition models named after the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife where the GT-R was developed. This superb example of the GT-R V-Spec II Nür is one of only 156 finished in JWO Millenium Jade and features the racing-derived, N1-specification engine, including larger and more durable turbochargers contributing to a power output of 325 horsepower. Other items unique to the V-Spec Nür include a carbon fibre bonnet, stiffer suspension, gold valve covers and a speedometer that went up to 300 km/h. This is a great opportunity to own one of the very last R34 Skyline GT-R models, a car that reinforced the R34 GT-R’s place in motoring history.

2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R CRS by NISMO (Estimate: €700.000 – €850.000 | Offered Without Reserve)

Since NISMO introduced its Clubman Race Spec (CRS) restoration program in 2013, it has selected less than 20 GT-Rs to benefit from the work of its highly specialised team at the Omori factory. This example emerged from a complete nut and bolt restoration in 2022 and boasts significant upgrades, including the NISMO 2.8 litre F-Sport R engine producing over 493 horsepower, NISMO dampers, sports radiator and a Weldina NE-1 muffler kit. Further enhancements include an R-Tune carbon fibre bonnet, forged aluminum RAYS wheels with R35 GT-R Brembo brakes and Z-Tune bodywork upgrades. This rare and extremely desirable restoration also includes the official CRS colour scheme of Gunmetal and the interior has been enhanced by the inclusion of the NISMO instrument cluster with multi-function display, a component that is no longer produced. Whether driven on the Nürburgring, through legendary mountain passes or shown at Japanese performance car shows, this is an R34 GT-R that commands the ultimate respect.

These represent the pinnacle of R34 Skyline GT-R examples and are joined at Villa Erba by two of the most desirable JDM Honda NSX models to be produced. This includes one of only 209 NSX Type S versions, featuring a powerful 3.2 litre V6 engine, six-speed manual gearbox, stunning Monte Carlo Blue Pearl paintwork and a titanium exhaust.

The ultimate NSX is undoubtedly the NSX-R with only 140 produced by Honda. This 2003 Honda NSX Type R is finished in iconic Championship White over red Alcantara and was extensively refreshed in 2023 through Honda Japan’s NSX Refresh Plan. Together with its 3.2 litre V6 producing 290 horsepower, this is the lightest and most track-focused version of the NSX, a car that truly put Honda on the supercar map.

“These cars represent the pinnacle of modern JDM collector cars, are performance icons in their own right, and are a gamers dream garage,” says Jakob Griesen, Senior Car Specialist for Broad Arrow. “We expect intense interest from collectors around the world and are extremely excited to see fast and furious bidding get underway at Villa Erba in May.”

The full 2026 Broad Arrow Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction digital catalogue:

Above content © 2026 Hagerty, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee @rexmcafee