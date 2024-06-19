1000 Miglia 2024 concludes

The 2200-kilometre tour de force of the 1000 Miglia 2024 has ended. The 421 competing crews, with their vintage jewels built between 1927 and 1957, traveled the classic route from Brescia to Rome and back in an anti-clockwise direction, just as the heroes of the first editions of the 1000 Miglia did. The leg finishes were Turin (for the first time in its history), Viareggio, Rome and San Lazzaro di Savena, before returning to Brescia with the final parade from the Viale Venezia platform.

Andrea Vesco and Fabio Salvinelli have accomplished a feat that has never been achieved before in the history of the Most Beautiful Race In The World, becoming champions for the fourth consecutive time in their 1929 Alfa Romeo 6c 1750 Ss Spider Zagato: a record that will be difficult to equal in the future. For Vesco, it is his fifth victory in a row (out of seven in total), having also triumphed in 2020 in tandem with his father.

“We are happy, how could we not be! – the immediate comment of Andrea Vesco – we prepare to do great things and we are happy because this year we were in front from the first trial and we always kept the lead. We did very well, and now we will enjoy this victory”.

If the reigning champions were cannibals right from the first block of trials at the Brescia Castle, there was a battle behind them: in the end, Gianmario Fontanella and Anna Maria Covelli took a well-deserved second place with their 1927 Lancia Lambda Casaro VII Serie, followed by Alberto Aliverti and Stefano Valente, also competing with a 1929 6C.

Winning the Ferrari Tribute were Frank Binder and Giordano Mozzi in a 296 GTS, second were Celestino and Antonio Sangiovanni in an 812 GTS. Gianluigi and Federico Smussi completed the podium in a 1996 F355 GTS.

Mirco Magni and Alessandro Ferruta took first place in the 1000 Miglia Green with a Polestar 2, while the 1000 Miglia Experience went to Ismaele and Marco Luigi Ghilardelli in a Mercedes Amg Gt C.

