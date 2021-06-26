1000 Miglia 2021 – Highlights and Photos

From June 16 to June 19, 2021, 375 historic race cars participated in the 2021 1000 Miglia in a route of more than 1,600 kilometers. Unlike previous races, the race traveled in a counterclockwise direction starting from Brescia.

The theme for the 2021 edition of the race was “Crossing the future,” representing the crossroads where the future and tradition meet, something which has always characterized the 1000 Miglia. 13 impressive modern hypercars and supercars from 1000 Miglia Experience, symbolizing the future, participated in the race.

First Leg: Brescia to Viareggio

With the Frecce Tricolori at the forefront, 375 historic cars left Brescia at 1:30pm on June 16 to start their journey of more than 1,600 kilometers crossing the Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, and Tuscany.

The first leg of the race saw participants travel towards the Tyrrhenian coast and conclude in Viareggio, with the journey incorporating the mountain pass Passo della Cisa.

Aside from the hundreds of historic cars, several special crews joined this year’s race. The Auto 1000, an Alfa Romeo Sport Spider 1954 that carried TV presenter Camila Raznovich accompanied the event, as well as the Pink Car, with an all-female car crew that supports the fundraising activity organized by 1000 Miglia Charity that will benefit a Women’s Cancer Center.

From the first day, the heat and difficulties of the route were clear especially from the comments coming from numerous crews present, although the enthusiasm and their spirit of the competition were evident as they passed through the beautiful Italian locations.

Arrival in Viareggio

Second Leg: Viareggio to Rome

At 6:30 am, hundreds of car engines roared to life at Viareggio to start the second leg of their journey.

Leaving Viareggio

The second leg began in Viareggio, where the teams drove to Rome. The participants traveled along the picturesque Tyrrhenian coast into Castiglione della Pescaia, where lunch was scheduled.

At the top of the provisional ranking for the first leg was number 43, the Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport of 1929 driven by Andrea Vesco and Fabio Salvinelli.

Even before leaving Viareggio, Vesco already made his intentions clear stating:

“The first leg went very well, the variable weather helped, while today with a completely sunny day the cars will suffer a little. Last year we were on the podium, we have great expectations even if there are many opponents who contend for this title. But we are ready to have our say.”

Coming in second, with just 302 points behind was the O.M. 665 SMM Superba 2000 from 1926, number 4, driven by Roberto Miatti and David Borchia.

The 1929 Lancia Lambda Spider Casaro, number 41, driven by Luigi Belometti and Gianluca Bergomi came in third with 12,970 points.

The all-female crew of Silvia Marini and Lucia Felipelli came in twenty-sixth in the 1929 Bugatti T40, number 40.

The race dinner was held at the prestigious Palazzo dei Papi, one of the famed architectural beauties in Viterbo. In the 13th century, the Palazzo dei Papi hosted history’s first and longest conclave which lasted for more than 1,000 days.

The teams then ventured towards the Capital for the parade in Via Veneto.

Third Leg: Rome to Bologna

For the third leg of the 1000 Miglia 2021, the automobiles left Rome at 6:15 in the morning in their quest to conquer 520 kilometers driving from Rome to Bologna.

Leaving Rome

Upon leaving Rome the teams passed through Amelia on their way to Orvieto. They also traveled through Cortana, the city that features the artistic works of Beato Angelico. The group then drove towards Arezzo, the birthplace of personalities like Petrarca and Piero della Francesca, for lunch.

Lunch at Arezzo

From Arezzo, the cars headed towards the Chianti region going to Prato. Dinner was held at the Re Enzo Palace in Piazza Maggiore in Bologna.

The third leg not only featured scenic routes but also contained two of the three historic passes.

Città della Pieve

Andrea Vesco and Fabio Salvinelli were able to keep their lead until the end of Baschi 10 step in their Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport 1929 with 41,688 points.

Behind them by 714 points was the Lancia Lambda Spider Casaro 1929 driven by Andrea Luigi Belometti and Gianluca Bergomi.

In third place was the 1927 Lancia Lambda Spider Casaro driven by Gianmario Fontanella and Anna Maria Covelli with 41,102 points.

Civita Castellana

Fourth Leg: Bologna to Brescia

The fourth and final leg of the 1000 Miglia 2021 departed from Bologna, where the vehicles traveled through the cities of Modena, Reggio Emilia, and Mantova.

Leaving Bologna

They stopped at Verona for lunch, at the beautiful Piazza Bra in front of the Arena, the location that will host the Aida opera, performed in concert form and led by maestro Riccardo Muti.

Upon leaving Verona the final phase of the race passed Sirmione, with the passage along the lakefront of Garda, Desenzano and a first for the race, Salò.

Passo della Raticosa

The Winners

Andrea Vesco and Fabio Salvinelli in the 1929 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sports were the winners of the 1000 Miglia 2021.

Andrea Vesco and Fabio Salvinelli

This is the third time that Andrea Vesco has claimed victory in the prestigious event in the same car model. He drove with Andrea Guerini when he first won, and last year, he was driving with his father Roberto when he claimed victory.

Andrea Luigi Belometti and Gianluca Bergomi in the 1929 Lancia Lambda Spider Casaro, number 41, claimed the second place while Gianmario Fontanella and Anna Maria Covelli in the 1927 Lancia Lambda Casaro took the third.

Andrea Luigi Belometti and Gianluca Bergomi

Gianmario Fontanella and Anna Maria Covelli

The international presence in the race this year was quite high, with 50% of the crews coming from all over the world. The largest number of participants, after Italy, was Dutch (146), then Germans (80).

The most represented brand was the Alfa Romeo, with more than 50 cars in the race, and they were led by an exceptional driver: the President and Executive Director of Stellantis John Elkann. He was accompanied by his wife Lavinia Borromeo in the 1956 Alfa Romeo 1900 C Super Sprint.

Of the 375 cars left Brescia at the start of the 1000 Miglia 2021, 341 cars finished the race.

Final rankings were as follows:

Rank Drivers Car Points 1 Andrea Vesco, Fabio Salvinelli 1929 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport 72,492 2 Andrea Luigi Belometti, Gianluca Bergomi 1929 Lancia Lambda Spider Casaro 72,436 3 Gianmario Fontanella, Anna Maria Covelli 1927 Lancia Lambda Spider Casaro 70,571 4 Lorenzo Turelli, Mario Turelli 1929 O.M. 665 SMM Superba 2000 70,157 5 Giuseppe Nobis, Fabio Loperfido 1930 O.M. 665 SMM Superba 2200 69,845 6 Alessandro Gamberini, Guido Ceccardi 1930 Fiat 514 MM 68,540 7 Sergio Sisti, Anna Gualandi 1929 Lancia Lambda Spider Casaro 68,411 8 John Houtkamp, Chelly Houtkamp-Van Bussel 1929 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport 68,259 9 Alberto Aliverti, Stefano Valente 1929 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Super Sport 67,994 10 Riccardo Perletti, Maika Perletti 1926 Bugatti T37 67,361

