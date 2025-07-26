World Famous Ferrari Dino 246 GTS Heads to Monterey

It’s a Ferrari!

In the world of collector cars, one marque continues to be recognized as the most legendary marque ever: Ferrari. Now a blue-chip collectible, Ferrari 246 “Dinos” continue to appreciate due in part to their curvaceous Pininfarina design. Its “flying buttress” rear window started a successful chapter in design, carried forward by the ever-popular 308 model and continuing through the 1999 F355. In summary, the seductive Ferrari Dino 246 continues to age like a fine wine.

S/N 05984 Highlights

Offered by the original owner/family, noted SCCA racer and automotive writer Jack May

Winner of the 1975 Cannonball Baker Sea-to-Shining-Sea Memorial Trophy Dash

Cannonball Run record: 35 hours and 53 minutes, averaging 83 MPH

Highly original unrestored condition

Awarded Maurice G. Bauer Trophy at the 2016 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance

1 of an estimated 1,274 GTS models built

Body was designed by Pininfarina and produced by Scaglietti

Mechanical

Engine: 2.4L V-6

Transmission: 5-Speed Manual

Exterior color: Bianco

Interior color: Rosso

Enter Jack May

While original-owner “never restored” Ferraris have become unicorns in the auction world, this car goes far beyond its mythical status. Most important is its owner, Jack May, whose resume is one we should all be envious of (see below). A West Point graduate who served as an Army Ranger, his appetite for adventure led him to mountain climbing, scuba, and world travel. Exploration aside, his deepest passion has always been driving at speed.

The Cannon Ball Run

Without a doubt, Jack’s proudest 4-wheeled adventure was one that car enthusiasts can only dream of in today’s modern times. For some background, the Cannonball Baker Sea-to-Shining-Sea Memorial Trophy Dash in 1971 has become a legendary chapter in the history of Car and Driver magazine. Editor Brock Yates named the event in honor of Erwin “Cannonball” Baker, a fearless early-20th-century adventurer who logged over half a million miles setting cross-country driving records.

It’s victory by Dan Gurney and Brock Yates was the stuff of automotive legend—pulled off in a striking blue Ferrari 365GTB/4 Daytona. When Car and Driver published the story of their 1971 Cannonball adventure in the March 1972 issue, it captured the imagination of every sports car enthusiast. Who couldn’t dream of barreling across country with the roar of a Ferrari V-12 as accompaniment?

However, while Jack May also owned a Ferrari V12 Daytona, he chose a different mount that he felt would be more than capable. While made in Italy like the Daytona, a 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS is certainly not would many would pick for a multi-day, bottom-busting journey. As Jack explained to me over the phone, he felt it was a better choice than the larger Daytona. He went on to discuss some of the modifications that were done to the car to prepare himself and co-driver Rick Cline for their big adventure:

Air-flap on windshield wiper for added wiping efficiency at high speeds

Radar detector

CB Radio (Jack’s handle was “Suwanee River” as he was raised in Gainesville FL)

Extra 15-gallon fuel cell in rear trunk for longer driving stints

1975 was the last year the underground race would leave from New York City’s Red Ball Garage in Lower Manhattan and finish at the Portofino Inn in Redondo Beach, Los Angeles. Jack set off with co-driver Rick Cline, filled with fuel and topped-off with a zest for the open road.

Not so fast

While the Ferrari started the adventure in full stride, the cross-country journey was not without some hiccups.

In Ohio, the dynamic duo was briefly detained by an Ohio State Patrol officer. Jack May would later recall the incident, “That Ohio cop was a super guy. I actually think he was basically sympathetic. He sure was helpful in showing us the fast way back to the Interstate from the Justice of the Peace.”

Later during a refueling stop, some local highway patrolmen followed them out of a gas station, forcing them to crawl along for what seemed eternity. The Italian V6 was not happy, so much so that they fouled a plug. They stopped in Wichita KS and bought new plugs (the receipt of which is still inside the car). When I asked Jack which plug was fouled, he responded with “The hardest one to reach, of course!”

Running at full song, the duo continued West without major incident (except for a few rabbits that wouldn’t move out of the way in Arizona). They reached the parking lot of the Portofino Inn at Redondo Beach, Los Angeles, at 7:00 a.m., signifying the new Cannonball record of 35 hours and 53 minutes.

Now available

Without question, this year’s Monterey Car Week will be all the buzz, and this particular auction is going to be one to be remembered for decades to come. When I asked Jack what he hopes the new owner should do with the car, he quickly replied, “Show it!” Sharing my sentiments, this time capsule is one to be shared, and NOT restored. In solid running condition, one might ask, “Should the next owner retrace the famous record-setting run?” That decision can be yours if you raise your paddle high enough! Good Luck!

Auction Info

Go HERE

Jack May’s Resume

Sports Car Club America

South Eastern Champion F Production 1975-1978

National Champion F Production 1978

IMSA & FIA

Sebring 12 Hours 1976 Lotus Europa 7th Place in class

Sebring 12 Hours 1977 Lancia Stratos DNF

Daytona 24 Hours 1977 Lancia Stratos DNF

TransAmazon Rally 1988 Honda Civic 2nd Place in class

Mille Miglia Storica

1986 1951 Ferrari Vignale Spyder 340

1988 1951 Ferrari Vignale Spyder 340

Miscellaneous

First Place UF Sports Car Club Autocross 1953

First Place Jacksonville Autocross 1962 (bested Brumos Porsche team)

Lap records (in class): Gainesville Raceway, Savannah, Sears Point, Charlotte, Hallett, Road Atlanta, and Palm Beach International

World record: Cannonball Baker Sea-to-Shining Sea Memorial Trophy Dash, NYC to LA 1978 (35 hours, 53minutes)

Above content © 2025 Mecum Auctions, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee