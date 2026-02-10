Will Ferrari’s Forthcoming Luce Exalt Or Sink Its Legacy?

Ferrari has unveiled the interior design and name of its new full-electric sports car: Ferrari Luce, marking a new chapter in the brand’s history.

“Luce” (Italian for light) represents a philosophy rather than a technology — electrification as a means to express design, engineering, and imagination. Simple and evocative, the name symbolizes clarity, innovation, and Ferrari’s uncompromising vision, where silent energy and form shaped by function define a new era.

Highlights

Ferrari revealed the Luce interior and interface in San Francisco, showcasing a driver-focused cockpit that blends precision-engineered mechanical controls with multifunctional digital displays.

The name Luce signals Ferrari’s forward-looking naming strategy and commitment to innovation.

LoveFrom has collaborated with Ferrari on every aspect of the car’s design.

Ferrari unveiled the car’s technology in Maranello in October 2025, with the exterior debut planned for Italy in May 2026.

Luce represents a major addition to Ferrari’s lineup, uniting racing heritage with contemporary design and technology. It reflects Ferrari’s ambition to go beyond expectations — to imagine the future and lead it.

The San Francisco launch highlighted Ferrari’s partnership with LoveFrom, a collective founded by Sir Jony Ive and Marc Newson. Ferrari entrusted LoveFrom with defining a new design language that honors tradition while reimagining materials, ergonomics, interfaces, and user experience.

Developed alongside Ferrari’s Styling Centre, the interior expresses innovation through craftsmanship. The cabin is conceived as a single, calm volume, with hardware and software developed together so controls and displays feel unified and intuitive. Every component is purposefully designed to enhance the emotional thrill of driving.

Manufacturing processes emphasize authenticity and longevity. Materials are presented in their most noble form, combining modern technology with timeless craftsmanship. Recycled aluminum is precision-machined and anodized for durability and refined texture, while Corning® Fusion5® Glass delivers clarity and scratch resistance.

Ultimately, Luce’s interior blends tradition with thoughtful innovation, offering Ferrari enthusiasts a new expression of performance, quality, and cultural relevance.

LoveFrom

LoveFrom is a multidisciplinary creative collective founded by Sir Jony Ive in 2019, with studios in San Francisco and London. It works on a small number of selective projects, including Ferrari.

Human Interface

The Ferrari Luce interface emphasizes tactility, clarity, and intuitive interaction. Physical, mechanically engineered controls replace touchscreen dominance, creating a more direct connection between driver and car. Inspired by classic sports cars and Formula One single seaters, the layout is reduced to essential functions.

Steering Wheel

The simplified three-spoke steering wheel reinterprets Ferrari’s classic wooden designs with exposed aluminum spokes. Made from 100% recycled aluminum, it consists of 19 CNC-machined parts and weighs 400 grams less than a standard Ferrari wheel.

Controls are arranged into two analogue modules inspired by Formula One layouts. Every button was refined through extensive testing to deliver precise mechanical and acoustic feedback.

Key and Key Dock

Starting Luce is designed as a ritual. The glass key features an automotive-first E Ink display that only consumes power during color changes. When inserted into the central dock, the key shifts from yellow to black as the displays illuminate, signaling the transition from rest to motion.

Displays

Three displays — driver binnacle, control panel, and rear control panel — are designed for clarity and intuitive navigation. A custom typeface ties the interface together, drawing inspiration from historic Ferrari and Italian engineering lettering.

Binnacle

Mounted on the steering column and moving with the wheel, the binnacle is a Ferrari first. It uses overlapping OLED displays to combine analogue-inspired graphics with advanced digital performance. Strategic cutouts reveal a secondary display beneath, creating visual depth framed by anodized aluminum rings.

Control Panel

Mounted on a ball-and-socket joint, the central control panel can pivot toward driver or passenger. A palm rest improves ergonomics for effortless operation.

At its center, a micro-engineered multigraph features three autonomous motors and four modes — clock, chronograph, compass, and launch control — blending watchmaking artistry with automotive technology.

Instrument Cluster

Inspired by aviation and classic automotive gauges, the digital displays mimic analogue clarity. Graphics reference historic 1950s–60s instrument dials, delivering watch-like legibility while minimizing cognitive load so drivers can absorb information at a glance.

Shifter

The shifter is crafted from Corning® Fusion5® Glass using advanced manufacturing techniques. Laser-drilled micro-holes allow ultra-precise graphic inking, creating a durable, elegant component that exemplifies Ferrari’s fusion of craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology.

Above contents © 2026 Ferrari S.p.A, edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee