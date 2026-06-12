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BMW

Breaking: The BMW M Concept “Neue Klasse”

World premiere at the 24 Hours of Le Mans

Rex McAfee

BMW M unveiled the Concept Neue Klasse at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, previewing the brand’s future all-electric performance lineup and introducing a new BMW M design language that blends motorsport heritage with next-generation EV technology.

AGNIESKA DOROSZEWICZ

The concept features classic BMW M cues, including muscular proportions, flared wheel arches, and aerodynamic enhancements such as reimagined M mirrors, a shark-nose front end, and a trimaran-inspired front splitter. New M Yellow Lights and three-dimensional “Track Lights” draw inspiration from GT race cars and the BMW M Hybrid V8, while natural-fiber components appear throughout the exterior and interior to reduce weight and enhance sustainability.

Enes Kucevic

The driver-focused cockpit emphasizes performance with newly developed bucket seats, M-specific displays, Merino leather upholstery in BMW M colors, and extensive use of premium nubuck leather and natural-fiber materials.

Enes Kucevic

 

The Concept Neue Klasse also previews BMW M’s next-generation electric performance technology. Its BMW M eDrive system combines four electric motors with the new BMW M Dynamic Performance Control software, enabling precise wheel-specific power and braking management for improved handling, traction, and safety.

Enes Kucevic

Built on BMW’s sixth-generation Neue Klasse architecture, the system incorporates 800-volt technology and a battery exceeding 100 kWh, delivering high output, rapid charging capability, and long-range performance. BMW says the concept demonstrates how future electric M models will continue the brand’s philosophy of transferring motorsport-derived technology and design directly to road cars while elevating performance in the EV era.

Enes Kucevic

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Above contents © 2026 BMW Group AG reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee

#BMWM #ConceptNeueKlasse #LeMans #ElectricPerformance #BMWMEdrive #EVTechnology #PerformanceCars #Motorsport #NeueKlasse #BMWMHybridV8

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Rex McAfee
Published photographer and writer for several Porsche and Ferrari magazines. I currently reside in Southern California and I am very grateful for all of the opportunities the local car culture presents me with. Currently the editor of the 356 Club of Southern California. Sharing the car's history through the club's magazine is a true privilege.
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