Breaking: The BMW M Concept “Neue Klasse”

BMW M unveiled the Concept Neue Klasse at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, previewing the brand’s future all-electric performance lineup and introducing a new BMW M design language that blends motorsport heritage with next-generation EV technology.

The concept features classic BMW M cues, including muscular proportions, flared wheel arches, and aerodynamic enhancements such as reimagined M mirrors, a shark-nose front end, and a trimaran-inspired front splitter. New M Yellow Lights and three-dimensional “Track Lights” draw inspiration from GT race cars and the BMW M Hybrid V8, while natural-fiber components appear throughout the exterior and interior to reduce weight and enhance sustainability.

The driver-focused cockpit emphasizes performance with newly developed bucket seats, M-specific displays, Merino leather upholstery in BMW M colors, and extensive use of premium nubuck leather and natural-fiber materials.

The Concept Neue Klasse also previews BMW M’s next-generation electric performance technology. Its BMW M eDrive system combines four electric motors with the new BMW M Dynamic Performance Control software, enabling precise wheel-specific power and braking management for improved handling, traction, and safety.

Built on BMW’s sixth-generation Neue Klasse architecture, the system incorporates 800-volt technology and a battery exceeding 100 kWh, delivering high output, rapid charging capability, and long-range performance. BMW says the concept demonstrates how future electric M models will continue the brand’s philosophy of transferring motorsport-derived technology and design directly to road cars while elevating performance in the EV era.

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Above contents © 2026 BMW Group AG reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee

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