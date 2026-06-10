Art Center’s “Design Invitational”

On May 31, 2026, in the Sculpture Garden of the college, which is nestled in the Western slopes of Pasadena’s Arroyo Mountains overlooking the historic Rose Bowl, presented a curated exhibition of over 60 vintage cars with a focus on Italian design.

Art Center entered into automotive design in 1948 and became a place that inspired the development of automotive design. An iconic faculty was invited to teach at the college which included George Jergenson, John Coleman, and Strother MacMinn (Art Center grad) considered the founding father of automotive design. Design Invitational is the “ultimate fusion event” says Transportation chair Marek Djordjevie.