The Charmer That Escaped Mercedes

“The Star of Your Dreams” was a popular encouragement in early 1939, when 32-year-old engineer Béla Barényi saw this Mercedes-Benz poster for the first time. He must have wondered whether his own dream — to work for Mercedes-Benz, the brand with the star — was ever destined to become reality.

A year earlier Barényi had applied to the Head of Design at Mercedes, Max Wagner, but received another rejection. After another year spent looking for work, Barényi contacted his former colleague, Karl Wilfert, an engineer of his own age with whom he had worked at Steyr in Austria years earlier. Wilfert, then heading experimental body design for Mercedes, helped arrange an interview for Barényi with Dr. Wilhelm Haspel, a member of the board of management.