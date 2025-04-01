What It’s Like to Drive a Road-Legal Porsche 962

Some cars demand respect, and the Porsche 962 is one of them. This legendary race car dominated endurance racing in the mid-to-late 1980s. It was so successful that the FIA eventually banned it from competition, leaving many 962 race cars without a home. Around that time, a few tuners saw an opportunity to create road-legal versions of these beasts. One of them was Koenig Specials.

Only three Koenig C62 units were developed, and today, only two remain. The car is built around the 962’s original chassis, brakes, and suspension, making it as close to a street-legal race car as possible. Powering it is a heavily modified 3.4L twin-turbo engine based on the Porsche 930 Turbo. It produces 550 horsepower at the wheels, translating to roughly 650 horsepower at the crank and weighs just 2,400 pounds.

Since the majority of us will never be able to own one of these road-legal 962s thanks to to rarity and high price tag, let’s watch this video from Petrolicious on YouTube on what it’s like to drive.