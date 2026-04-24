FOR SALE: 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach Package

A 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder equipped with the Weissach Package will be offered at Broad Arrow’s The Porsche Air|Water Auction 2026 with an estimate of $4.5M–$5.5M. This example is a rare Paint to Sample Riviera Blue car—one of only four delivered to North America in this color, and the only one paired with a Black interior featuring Silver piping.

Its well-appointed cabin includes black leather upholstery, optional carbon floor mats with silver piping, and seat belts accented in silver. It is also equipped with a Burmester high-end surround sound system, automatic climate control, and a HomeLink system. In addition, the car benefits from Porsche’s Exclusive Manufaktur program, featuring unique exterior finishes and $7,200 worth of bespoke CXX customizations.

It is equipped with the lightweight Weissach Package, a $84,000 option that reduces weight by 90 pounds using carbon fiber components, titanium bolts, and lighter brakes. Additional features include front axle lift, silver-accented seat belts, carbon floor mats, and over $7,000 in Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur customizations.

The 918 Spyder represents one of the “holy trinity” hybrid hypercars alongside the LaFerrari and McLaren P1. Its hybrid system combines a 4.6L V8 engine with two electric motors, producing 887 horsepower and 944 lb-ft of torque. It can drive up to 12 miles on electric power alone, accelerate from 0–60 mph in under three seconds, and reach a top speed of 211 mph.

The model also set a Nürburgring lap time of 6:57, highlighting its engineering excellence. With its rare specification, low mileage, and advanced performance, this 918 Spyder stands as a highly desirable and collectible example of Porsche’s groundbreaking hybrid hypercar.

Source: Broad Arrow Auctions