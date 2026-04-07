FOR SALE: 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera Cup 3.8 RSR

Porsche produced just 45 examples of the 993-based 3.8 RSR between 1996 and 1998 for IMSA and international GT competition. One of these rare cars is now listed on Bring a Trailer, and its RSR specification makes it eligible for a range of popular historic racing series.

Chassis 98077 was completed on March 7, 1997, and delivered new to Japan, where it participated in Porsche Club events at Suzuka and Fuji. Roughly 20 years later, it was acquired by a UK-based collector before being air-shipped to the United States in 2019.

Between 2021 and 2022, nearly $200,000 was invested in refurbishment work by Canepa in Scotts Valley, California. Updates included the addition of electric air conditioning, power windows, carpets, and door panels, along with replacement of the clutch and alternator.

Finished in Grand Prix White, the car sits on 18-inch BBS wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport tires and features four-wheel disc brakes with 380 mm front rotors. Inside, it features fixed-back bucket seats in black cloth on Recaro rails, a MOMO steering wheel, Sabelt harnesses, and a Matter roll cage, later modified by Canepa.

Power comes from an air-cooled 3.8-liter M64/75 flat-six with individual throttle bodies, producing around 350 horsepower, paired with a six-speed manual transmission driving the rear wheels. Additional upgrades include air conditioning, three-point seatbelts, a fire extinguisher, and an optional 100-liter fuel tank is housed in the front trunk.

Source: Bring a Trailer