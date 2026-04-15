FOR SALE: 1976 Porsche 934 Race Car

Built for Group 4 competition, the Porsche 934 used a largely standard body to meet regulations, while shedding weight through the removal of interior comforts like seats, air conditioning, and insulation. In their place came a full aluminum roll cage, racing instruments, and track-focused equipment. Interestingly, some stock features—such as electric windows and the rear spoiler—were kept, with ballast used to meet weight requirements.

The chassis was strengthened with additional bracing, while Bilstein coil-overs and wider 16-inch BBS center-lock wheels improved handling. Components from the Porsche 917 enhanced durability, and a larger fuel cell and oil tank occupied the front trunk. Slightly lighter than the road car, the 934 used a turbocharged 3.0-liter engine known for its laggy yet potent delivery. Porsche built 31 examples in total, including the original prototype.

This Porsche 934 offered on Bring a Trailer is believed to be one of just 31 units produced during its brief two-year run. Originally fielded by Porsche-Kremer Racing, it competed in the 1976 German National Championship, finishing fourth in the European Grand Touring class.

After sustaining damage over the season, the car received a replacement chassis and returned to competition at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where it secured a Group 4 GT class win and placed seventh overall. It continued its success with another class victory at the 6 Hours of Silverstone. In 2006, the car was reacquired by Kremer Racing in Cologne, Germany, and restored, including a repaint in its 1977 Burton of London livery.

The 934 is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six engine featuring twin water-cooled intercoolers, paired with a four-speed manual transaxle and limited-slip differential. Additional features include center-lock BBS wheels, adjustable anti-roll bars, a roll cage, aerodynamic enhancements, and a fire suppression system. Imported to the United States in 2008, it has since appeared at Rennsport Reunion gatherings and the 2009 Monterey Historic Races.

Source: Bring a Trailer