Espiritu de Montjuic

2026 feels like a reinvigoration of the historic racing formula on European shores. With a full rebrand for Masters Historic Racing, an invigorated Motor Racing Legends calendar, with a huge GT3 Revival series, and the now annual Le Mans Classic due to make its inaugural appearance this summer. Peter Auto, long standing organizing body of some of the finest historic racing events in the world, now rebranding their circuit racing calendar under the guise of the Le Mans Classic Series.

With recent years showing a snowballing effect in the popularity of historic racing across Europe, it feels very much like momentum is gathering nicely to drive forward into the future to cement the long-standing success of these historic racing events. With that in mind, the peace of the long winter break in Europe was raucously shattered by the traditional season opener at the Circuit de Catalunya, on the outskirts of Barcelona.