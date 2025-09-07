Velocity Invitational Set For 2026

Velocity Invitational returns in 2026! Our sixth edition of the Invitational is slated for May 29-31, 2026 at Sonoma Raceway. As in years past, it will be a pinnacle event featuring historic motorsport, modern performance cars, eclectic car culture, and wine country hospitality.

But there’s more to the story than just the return of the Invitational. We took our pause in 2025 as an opportunity to reevaluate what the future of car culture and car events should look like. The result is a refreshed, year-round calendar of Velocity events, with a focus on immersive experiences in motion.

That calendar starts this November 2-5 with the first ever Velocity Tour, a Paso Robles to Sonoma road rally that goes beyond the typical rally experience to include deep dives into California culture, with access to historic sites and insider tours that few ever get to experience.

