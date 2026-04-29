Caterham takes on Miami F1 Weekend

Caterham has produced a new Miami Special Edition, which will be unveiled at the upcoming race weekend in Miami. Motorsport fans attending the race will have the opportunity to see this lightweight, track-focused special edition from Caterham for the first time on Friday 1st May on Race Street, located in the West Campus of the Miami International Autodrome. The vehicle will be finished in a bespoke Aqua custom paint with a unique Miami Special Edition decal pack in Vibrant Pink and White. To finish the exterior design, the iconic Miami script and silhouette of the circuit features on the rear of the car.

The bespoke aesthetics continue throughout the interior with the Miami script embroidered on the headrests, and an individual numbered plaque located on the dashboard. The hand-built nature of a Caterham Seven means the cars also feature a second plaque in the engine bay, engraved with the names and signatures of the two builders who were responsible for hand assembling the car at the factory in the UK. This track-only Seven Miami Special Edition, features a naturally aspirated 2.0-litre Ford Duratec engine, which delivers 210 bhp at 7,600 rpm for a power-to-weight ratio of 375 bhp-per-ton. Mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, which results in a 0-60 mph time of just 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 136 mph.

Model: Seven Miami Special Edition (Track Only)

Engine: 2.0 Ford Duratec, Four Cylinder, Naturally Aspirated

Transmission: 5 Speed Manual Gearbox

Max Power (bhp/rpm): 210 bhp @ 7,600 rpm

Max Torque (nm/rpm): 203 Nm @ 6,300 rpm

Weight: 560kg

Performance: 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds

Power-To-Weight : 375 bhp-per-ton

Top Speed: 136 mph

Trevor Steel, Senior Vice President of Operations, Caterham Cars, added: “Miami has become a global hub for elite motorsport and luxury automotive culture, so to have this moment to unveil the Miami Special Edition is truly unique. This car represents the very best of lightweight British engineering, and seeing the car launched and on display at the race weekend will be a significant moment for our brand.”

The Miami race weekend is widely recognized for its vibrant energy, world-class entertainment and drawing a diverse audience of industry leaders, celebrities and motorsport enthusiasts alike. Caterham’s presence at such a prestigious international motorsport event, complements the brand’s focus on USA market expansion and the recent appointment of Miami’s Walt Grace Vintage as its latest US dealer. In addition, Caterham recently announced a partnership with Precision Drive Club, an invitation only, private membership community curated to deliver world-class driving and hospitality experiences based at the Miami International Autodrome.

Following the race weekend, fans and racing enthusiasts will be able to own a part of history with 10 of the 12 examples available to purchase through Caterham’s USA dealer network, with prices available on application.

For further information or to register your details in the car, please visit the Caterham Seven Miami Edition webpage HERE.

Above contents © 2026 Caterham Ltd., reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee

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