Velocity Invitational Features James Hetfield Collection

The Velocity Invitational is a festival of food, wine, luxury, and motorsports. Formerly known as the Sonoma Speed Festival, they recently announced an exciting addition to their lineup which is the James Hetfield Collection, courtesy of the Petersen Automotive Museum.

Some of the vehicles that will be part of the special display includes the 1934 “Acquarius”, 1936 Auburn Speedster “Slow Burn”, 1937 Lincoln Zephyr “Voodoo Priest”, 1937 Coupe “Crimson Ghost”, 1948 Jaguar “Black Pearl”, 1953 Buick Skylark “Skyscraper”, 1956 Ford F-100 “Str8 Edge”, and the 1963 Lincoln Continental “Dead Kennedy”.

Lincoln Zephyr ‘Voodoo Priest’

Velocity Invitational is committed to showcase the best race cars and collections from the United States, and from the international community. The main goal of the event is for the guests to enjoy the display of the best racing and sports cars that the world has to offer, while they enjoy the finest food and wine that the region has to offer.

The Velocity Invitational will be held at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Salinas, California. The spectacular cars will be on display during the whole event which is scheduled from November 11 – November 14, 2021.

Crimson Ghost (1937 Ford Coupe)

For those who are interested to attend, click on this link to buy the tickets. Day tickets start at $65. Guests under 15 are free to attend as long as they’re with a paying adult. General admission tickets for all three days of the weekend – November 12-13 – starts at $125. November 11, Thursday, is a private event that is open only to VIP ticket holders.

The coming Velocity Invitational is the first of a series of activities planned as part of the partnership between the Petersen Automotive Museum and Velocity Invitational.

They will announce more events soon.