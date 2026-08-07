“Unobtanium” Lexus LFA Nürburgring Heads To Monterey

Long recognized for building impeccably engineered luxury sedans, Lexus shattered expectations with the LFA, a supercar conceived under the direction of Akio Toyoda to redefine the brand’s performance credentials. Following nearly a decade of development, the LFA debuted at the 2009 Tokyo Motor Show, immediately earning acclaim for its advanced engineering and uncompromising execution.

At its core was one of the greatest naturally aspirated engines of the modern era. Developed jointly with Yamaha, the 4.8-liter 1LR-GUE V10 drew upon lessons from Toyota’s Formula 1 program to produce 552 horsepower at 8,700 rpm and rev to an astonishing 9,000 rpm. Built from aluminum, magnesium, and titanium—including forged titanium connecting rods—the compact powerplant delivered razor-sharp throttle response and one of the most unforgettable exhaust notes ever fitted to a road car. Dry-sump lubrication allowed the engine to sit lower in the chassis, while a titanium exhaust transformed every climb through the rev range into a mechanical symphony.

Equally impressive was the LFA’s chassis. A carbon-fiber monocoque, aluminum subframes, race-derived KYB dampers, Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, and sophisticated brake-by-wire technology combined to create a car that was as capable on the circuit as it was on the road.

Of the 500 LFAs produced, only 64 received the coveted Nürburgring Package, created to celebrate the model’s success in the Nürburgring 24 Hours and further sharpen its already remarkable performance. Power increased to 563 horsepower, while revised suspension, quicker gear changes, extensive carbon-fiber aerodynamic enhancements, and significant weight reduction elevated the LFA to another level. Capable of 201 mph and 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds, the Nürburgring Package recorded a stunning 7:14.64 lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 2011, briefly making it one of the fastest production cars ever to lap the legendary circuit.

This 2012 Lexus LFA is one of just 25 U.S.-market examples equipped with the $70,000 Nürburgring Package. Adding further exclusivity, its original window sticker reflects an additional $70,500 premium for coveted Nürburgring Serial Plate No. 488, resulting in more than $141,000 in factory options alone. Finished in Whitest White—one of only a handful of U.S. Nürburgring cars delivered in this color—it features graphite BBS forged wheels, red brake calipers, and a striking white and red leather interior.

According to its clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, the car was delivered new through Lexus of Riverside, California, in January 2013 before later residing in Ohio and Arizona. Throughout its life it has remained in collector ownership and today displays only 72 miles from new, including 23 pre-delivery test miles documented by Toyota’s Motomachi Quality Control Division.

Accompanying the car are its original books in the leather pouch, delivery certificate, first aid kit, LFA-branded car cover bag, three keys, framed original window sticker, and a comprehensive file of service records from Lexus of Chandler, Arizona.

Widely regarded as one of the defining Japanese supercars of the 21st century, the Lexus LFA has already secured its place among the automotive greats. In Nürburgring Package specification, and preserved in virtually factory-new condition with just 72 miles, this exceptionally rare example represents one of the finest and most desirable LFAs available today.

Above contents © 2026 Broad Arrow Auctions, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁

#LexusLFA #LFANurburgring #JapaneseSupercar #CollectorCars #ExoticCars #V10 #LuxuryPerformance #RareCars #AutomotiveHistory #CarCollectors