Ferrari F50 Formerly Owned by Mike Tyson Could Fetch $9 Million

A remarkable 1995 Ferrari F50 will cross the block at RM Sotheby’s Monterey Auction on August 15 with an estimated value of $7 million to $9 million, offered without reserve. One of just 349 F50s ever produced—and the 73rd example built—this car is among only 55 units originally configured for the U.S. market, making it one of the most coveted modern Ferraris in existence.

Adding to its desirability is an extraordinary provenance. Chassis 104220 was originally owned by former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, who purchased the car shortly after reclaiming the undisputed heavyweight title in the mid-1990s. Today, the Ferrari shows only 6,196 miles and retains its factory-certified originality.

Introduced to commemorate Ferrari’s 50th anniversary, the F50 represented a significant leap beyond the legendary F40. Built around a lightweight Formula 1-inspired carbon-fiber monocoque, it combined advanced composite construction with sculpted bodywork by Pininfarina using carbon fiber, Kevlar, and Nomex honeycomb. Its removable targa roof allowed owners to enjoy both open-top and coupe driving experiences.

Power comes from a naturally aspirated 4.7-liter V12 derived from Ferrari’s Formula 1 program and further refined through the successful 333 SP endurance racer. Producing 513 horsepower and 347 lb-ft of torque, the engine is paired with a six-speed manual transaxle, enabling the F50 to sprint from 0-60 mph in approximately 3.6 seconds before reaching a top speed of 202 mph. Massive Brembo brakes, adjustable suspension, and race-inspired features such as an LCD instrument display and fuel cell reinforced its motorsport pedigree, while leather upholstery and air conditioning ensured grand touring comfort.

This example has enjoyed meticulous stewardship throughout its life, passing through several respected collectors while receiving regular maintenance from authorized Ferrari specialists. In 2008, it earned a Ferrari Classiche Red Book, confirming the presence of its original matching-numbers engine, transaxle, chassis, and bodywork. Most recently, it underwent a comprehensive service at Ferrari of Newport Beach before its auction debut.

Accompanying the car are its factory hardtop, original owner’s manuals, tool kit, fitted three-piece F50 luggage, Certificate of Origin, restoration invoices, Marcel Massini history report, and a pair of Everlast boxing gloves signed by Mike Tyson. As one of Ferrari’s celebrated “Big Six” halo models, this exceptionally authentic F50 represents an extraordinary opportunity for collectors seeking one of Maranello’s most iconic road cars.

Source: RM Sotheby’s