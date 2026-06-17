FOR SALE: John Bonham’s 1972 Jensen Interceptor III Is a Rock ‘n’ Roll GT You Can Actually Drive

When Led Zeppelin took the world by storm in the early 1970s, John Bonham wasn’t just the most powerful drummer on the planet. He was also a man of considerable automotive taste. Registered on March 18, 1972 to John Bonham Enterprises Ltd, this Interceptor III H-Series is one of the more evocative British classics you’re likely to find on the market today, combining genuine rock royalty provenance with a restoration that cost north of £83,000 and took three full years to complete.

The Jensen Interceptor needs little introduction to enthusiasts of the era. Hand-built British coachwork, Italian-influenced styling courtesy of Carrozzeria Touring, and a big-block American V8 under the hood: it was a formula that shouldn’t have worked as well as it did, yet the Interceptor became one of the defining GT cars of the period. This third-generation example is powered by the 6.3-liter 383ci Chrysler V8 mated to the TorqueFlite automatic, the last of the smaller-displacement cars before Jensen switched to the 440ci unit from May 1972 onward. The Interceptor III also brought revised front-end styling, improved seating, standard air conditioning and 15×6½-inch GKN alloy wheels to the range.

When the current owner acquired the car, it was in barn-find condition and facing the full gamut of challenges that entails. Rather than a quick cosmetic fix, the decision was made to undertake a proper, comprehensive restoration between 2020 and 2023, a three-year program supported by a paper trail of invoices from respected Jensen specialists including Martin Robey, Prestige Panels and Riverbourne Classics. The result is a car that presents superbly throughout: original Reef Blue paintwork with a soft crimson leather interior retrimmed to a standard that would be difficult to replicate at anywhere near the guide price.

Provenance like this matters in the classic car world, but what makes this example particularly compelling is that the work has already been done. Anyone who has priced a comparable Interceptor restoration covering bodywork, paint, trim, mechanical refurbishment and specialist labor will understand what £83,000 actually buys. Here, it buys a finished car.

The Interceptor is being offered at Iconic Auctioneers’ Iconic Sale at the BRDC Classic, taking place at Silverstone Circuit on Saturday, July 25. For a British GT with this level of restoration investment, cultural cachet and sorted mechanical condition, it represents a serious opportunity, whether you’re planning continental tours, classic car concours appearances, or simply want one of the great V8 GTs of the 1970s in your collection.

Full details and bidder registration are available at iconicauctioneers.com.

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