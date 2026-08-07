One-Off 1988 Cizeta-Moroder V16T Prototype Set for Monterey Auction

Scheduled to cross the block at RM Sotheby’s Monterey Auction on 15 August, this extraordinary 1988 Cizeta-Moroder V16T is expected to sell for as much as $1.8 million. More than a rare supercar, chassis 001 represents the original prototype that launched one of the most ambitious automotive projects of the late 1980s. It is also the only example ever to wear the Cizeta-Moroder name, making it uniquely significant in collector car history.

Developed through the collaboration of former Lamborghini engineer Claudio Zampolli and legendary music producer Giorgio Moroder, the V16T combined bold engineering with dramatic styling. Zampolli envisioned a headline-grabbing supercar powered by a transversely mounted 6.0-liter V16 engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission, while the striking wedge-shaped body was designed by renowned stylist Marcello Gandini. The prototype debuted in Los Angeles in December 1988 during a star-studded unveiling hosted by Jay Leno, accompanied by Moroder’s specially composed soundtrack, A Car is Born. It later appeared at the 1989 Los Angeles and Geneva Motor Shows.

Unlike the nine production V16Ts that followed, chassis 001 features numerous prototype-specific elements, including revised bodywork with larger side air intakes, unique lighting and mirrors, and an entirely bespoke cabin incorporating a one-off dashboard, center console, seats, steering wheel, and door panels. These distinctions reinforce its status as a fully operational development prototype rather than a standard production example.

Moroder retained ownership of the car until 2022, preserving it as a centerpiece of the project he helped finance. In 2018, the prototype underwent a comprehensive mechanical restoration by Canepa Design, which upgraded critical systems while preserving authenticity and ensuring reliable operation. Additional cosmetic refinements and servicing exceeding $13,000 were completed in 2024 by Rex Nguyen of Chatsworth, California, before the car was displayed at the 2024 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Adding a modern dimension to the offering, the sale includes a unique one-of-one NFT created with Giorgio Moroder and several digital collaborators. The package contains an exclusive four-track Moroder EP, a 3D artistic rendering by digital artist Soulajit, a complete 3D scan of the vehicle, and digitized provenance records.

Offered by only its second owner, this historically important prototype stands among the rarest post-war 16-cylinder automobiles ever built, representing a remarkable fusion of visionary engineering, iconic design, and music history. It is offered on a bill of sale, as the prototype does not carry a 17-digit VIN, and California emissions regulations require the buyer to be either a licensed dealer or an out-of-state resident.

Source: RM Sotheby’s