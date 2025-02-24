Trio of Maranello’s Finest Hypercars up for Auction

RM Sotheby’s Miami 2025 auction will be offering three examples of Maranello’s finest hypercars: the F40, F50, and Enzo, which could fetch around $17 million in total.

This 1991 Ferrari F40, one of 213 US-market examples, features a non-adjustable suspension with 3,435 miles. Certified with a Ferrari Classiche Red Book in 2008, it retains its matching-numbers engine, transaxle, and body. It includes the original manuals, leather pouch, toolkit, fitted luggage, warranty book, and a history report by Marcel Massini. Estimated at $3,250,000 to $3,750,000, this F40 is a rare and original collector’s piece.

The 1996 Ferrari F50 is the 154th of 349 examples. Owned for 16 years by a Monaco-based collector, it has 2,174 kilometers (1,351 miles). Certified by Ferrari Classiche in 2013, it retains matching-numbers components and received expert care, including a new fuel cell in 2017. Accompanied by manuals, a toolkit, luggage, a removable hardtop, a warranty booklet, and a history report by Marcel Massini, it is estimated at $5,500,000 to $6,500,000.

This 2003 Ferrari Enzo is one of five US-spec examples finished in Rosso Corsa over Natural leather. Out of 498 built, this car has had two owners, including 20 years with Robert M. Lee. With 1,049 miles, it remains in near-showroom condition. It includes the original manuals, toolkit, luggage, battery charger, window sticker, warranty book, and a history report by Marcel Massini. Its estimate is $5,500,000 to $6,500,000.

These Ferrari hypercars offer collectors a chance to acquire low-mileage, certified examples with exceptional provenance.

Source: RM Sotheby’s