Toyota 2000GT Won Best In Show At London Concours 2022

Thousands of automotive enthusiasts flocked the recently concluded London Concours 2022 presented by Montres Breguet. Held at the Honourable Artillery Company, a five-acre oasis of green that held a collection of the most incredible automotives in the city.

There were around 80 cars displayed and divided into eleven different classes. Some of the main concours event classes include ‘Japanese Jewels’, ‘The Pursuit of Speed’, ‘Great Marques – Mercedes’, ‘The Italian Spiders’, and ‘Great British History’. All the classes showcased examples of the rarest and most beautiful models like the Ferrari 250 GT California SWB and the Koenigsegg Agera S.

In every concours event, one of the most coveted, if not the most coveted award is the ‘Best in Show’. For this year, the expert committee of judges at the London Concours gave the award to the extraordinarily preserved Toyota 2000GT. Designed to be a halo model for the Toyota range, and with the help of Yamaha, the 2000GT became one of the most memorable GT cars in the 60s.

It was equipped with a 2.0- or 2.3-liter straight-six engine that can produce between 138 bhp and 148 bhp on tap, and a top speed of 135 mph. And for the first time in the Japanese automotive industry, it was matched with a standard limited-slip differential and all-round disc brakes. Another first in a Japanese car was its rack-and-pinion steering. Only 351 examples were produced and the one showcased at the London Concours had chassis no. MF10-10129. It was sold new in Mozambique, and in 1976 it was transferred to Portugal. In 2007, it was sold in eBay with 42,222 km on the odometer. In 2012, it underwent a full restoration.

The Chairman’s Award is another coveted award in the London Concours. It is an award given by the Chairman of the Judges to the car that he would most like to drive home himself. This year, Peter Read, the Chairman of the Judges picked the 1962 Ferrari 250GT California SWB. It had a gorgeous Scaglietti body on a lighter chassis powered by a 3.0-liter Colombo V12 engine that produces 276 bhp. To ensure the braking power of this grand tourer, it was equipped with the same disc brakes that was used on the 250GT Berlinetta SWB and rode on 185VR 15 Pirelli Cinturato tires. It is believed that only 56 units of the SWB California were ever produced.

Led by the members of the London Concours Steering Committee, the judges also picked a winner from each class.

Best In Show: Toyota 2000GT

Chairman’s Award: Ferrari 250 GT California SWB

Pursuit of Speed – Sponsored by Montres Breguet: Koenigsegg Agera S

Highly Commended: Jaguar XJ220

Fins and Chrome – Sponsored by Adrian Flux and American Classic Magazine: Cadillac Sedan de Ville

Highly Commended: Chrysler 300F

Japanese Jewels – Sponsored by Concours of Elegance: Toyota 2000GT

Highly Commended: Mitsubishi Evo 6 Tommi Mäkinen Edition

Great British History – Sponsored by Engine Notes: Jaguar SS100

Highly Commended: Invicta S Type

The Italian Spiders – Sponsored by London Concours: Ferrari 250 GT California SWB

Highly Commended: Fiat-Abarth 2200 Allemano

Great Marques – Mercedes, Sponsored by Moss Automotive: Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gullwing’

Highly Commended: Mercedes-Benz 600 LWB

There were also a lot of impressive cars on display even outside of the main concours event. A special feature was done to celebrate the ‘Coachbuilt and Concept’ cars which featured a one-off Jaguar XK180 concept as well as a wild Mercedes F2000 Imagination with its joystick-style controls.

Each year, there is also ‘The Collector’ which features one person’s car collection. This year, they featured the cars of Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia which had in his collection a pristine Jaguar E-Type, Porsche 356, and a Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona.

London Concours director Andrew Evans shared, “As ever I’m in absolutely no doubt that this astounding selection of vehicles is the greatest collection ever assembled within the City of London, it is always a genuine pleasure to be able to share these very special cars with the thousands of visitors that come here. I’d also like to extend thanks to all of our partners for making the London Concours such a success, as we now look to replicate this brilliant first day across our ‘Style Day’ on Wednesday and ‘Supercar Day’ on Thursday.”

Pop-up boutiques from luxury retailers were also there for the London Concours visitors, including the boutique of presenting partner Montres Breguet and pink diamond specialists Calleija. Top automotive specialists in the country were also represented, like Lotus which showcased the Eletre all-electric SUV, Alpine which showcased the A110 family and the Alpine Formula One car, and Bizzarrini which gave the London Concours guests a sneak peek of the 5300 GT Corsa Revival. Caton, a coachbuilding specialist features their Healey by Caton creation.

The London Concours was held from June 28 to 30.