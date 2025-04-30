Top Gear Takes the New Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale for a Drive

Inspired by Alfa Romeo’s successful endurance racer, the Tipo 33, the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful cars ever built. Produced in extremely limited numbers—just 18 units between 1967 and 1969—the original 33 Stradale delivered exceptional performance for its time, with specs that remain impressive even today.

Designed in the 1960s by Franco Scaglione to help Alfa Romeo return to endurance racing, the road-legal version featured an aluminum body mounted on a tubular aluminum chassis. It was also the first production car to incorporate butterfly doors.

To honor this iconic model, Alfa Romeo revealed a modern reinterpretation of the 33 Stradale in 2023, limited to just 33 examples, each priced at over $2 million. Built by Touring Superleggera, every car is a unique, bespoke creation tailored to its owner’s specifications.

The new 33 Stradale shares much of its underpinnings with the Maserati MC20, including its carbon fiber monocoque, front and rear subframes, and a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. This powerplant produces 621 horsepower, enabling a 0–62 mph sprint in just 3 seconds and a top speed of 207 mph.

Check out Top Gear’s latest video where they take the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale for a spin and give you the full rundown on this exclusive supercar.