Last Corner Pass At Alfa Revival Cup Round #2

The second round of the 2025 Alfa Revival Cup Championship concluded at the Vallelunga circuit. Alfa Romeo GT and Touring cars built between 1947 and 1981 delivered a thrilling show with wheel-to-wheel battles that excited fans from Friday’s opening free practice session onwards, highlighting the skill of both drivers and cars at the demanding circuit just outside Rome.

The first surprise of the weekend was the absence of Championship leader Davide Bertinelli, who remained at home to support his wife for the birth of their youngest child, giving rivals a rare chance to reduce the gap in the standings.

Another twist came in qualifying, when rain hit the track and allowed drivers only a few laps in the dry. Despite the conditions, the large group of 2000cc GTAm cars dominated, with car number 23 – Mario Salomone and Giacomo Barri of Team Alfa Delta OKP – taking pole in 1:51.777, one second clear of Daniele Perfetti in second.

Under a beautiful spring sun, Sunday’s one-hour race got off to a dramatic start. Daniele Perfetti (#95, Team Alfa Delta OKP) jumped into the lead ahead of Mario Salomone (#23), followed by Christian Oldendorff (#168, Team Fernandes Racing) and Ronnie Kessel (#111), who immediately chased the leader and set the fastest lap of the race in 1:54.003. The rapid pace at the front formed a four-car group, with B. Laber and L. Stojetz (#69) close behind.

The first major twist came just after the pit stop window opened. Car #23, now driven by Giacomo Barri, was forced to retire with a gearbox failure just one lap after the driver change, ending any chance of overtaking Championship leader Bertinelli in the overall standings.

On lap 20, more drama followed as car #69, driven at the time by Lukas Stojetz, went off track and triggered a Full Course Yellow.

There was also a fierce battle for fourth place between M. Kamata (#34), F. Siccardi (#11), C. Barbolini Cionini (#356), and the pairings of P. Bachofen and D. Inhelder (#85) and E. Benedini and A. Crescenti (#88). Kamata came out on top, helped by penalties for pit-lane speeding handed to his closest rivals. Benedini and Crescenti (#88) finished fifth.

Team Formula GT also performed well, with A. Franceschetti (#27) and H. Luginbühl (#93) finished eighth and ninth, respectively.

The final stages delivered a heart-stopping duel between D. Perfetti (#95) and R. Kessel (#111) for the win, while C. Oldendorff (#168) secured third place with excellent pace. The race was decided at the final corner, as R. Kessel made a stunning move on D. Perfetti just meters before the checkered flag.

Other Class Winners:

G2 TC 1300 Class: Mattia and Giulio Sordi, Alfa Delta OKP, Giulia GTA 1300 Junior

G2 GTS 1600 Class: Fabrizio Zamuner and Marco Brustio, Alfa Delta OKP, Giulia Sprint GTA

H1 TC 1600 Class: Marco Milla and Antonio Parisi, Circolo della Biella, Giulia Super

H1 TC 2000 Class: Massimo Lupoli, Irpinia Northwest Jolly, GT Veloce 2000

H2 TC 2000 Class: Andre Kardol, Alfa Race Team, GT Veloce 2000

I GR.5 2000 Class: Dino Cardillo, Alfa Delta OKP, GTAm

2024 Highlights

