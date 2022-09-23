The New Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE At A Glance

The newly launched Mercedes-AMG 63 S E PERFORMANCE is the most innovative car that AMG has released in their 55-year history. With this new model, AMG has brought to the streets the latest technologies and expertise that they have gained through Formula 1. Simply put, it is the most powerful production four-cylinder car in the world.

Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH Philipp Schiemer shared, “With the C 63 S E PERFORMANCE, we are opening a new chapter in the history of our brand. Even 55 years after our company was founded, we at AMG continue to show the boldness and the will to realise the creative, to deliver something special. The new C 63 in particular is a real game changer. With its revolutionary concept, it brings a completely new approach to the segment, which until now has been primarily characterised by the promise purely of performance. With a maximum system output of 680 hp, we do indeed keep this promise. But the intelligent P3 hybrid concept offers much more. I am sure that with this technology, which incorporates a lot of know-how from Formula 1, we will also appeal to a new group of customers.”

Chief Technical Officer of Mercedes-AMG GmbH Jochen Hermann added, “With its Performance hybrid drive and electrically assisted exhaust turbocharger, the new C 63 S E PERFORMANCE is a technological masterpiece that takes a new approach. The electrified powertrain offers a whole new driving experience. The immediate response of the electric drive at the rear axle, the rapid torque build-up as well as the fast power output and also draw of our battery are very special features. Add to this the standard-fit rear axle steering and the fully variable all-wheel drive with Drift Mode – the new C 63 once again illustrates the high level of technical expertise that AMG possesses.”

Impressive and Stylish Design: Form Follows Function

For the new C 63 S, its more muscular proportion sets itself apart from the Mercedes-Benz C-Class. The overall dimensions of the new C 63 S are wider and bigger, adding to its powerful and muscular look.

An exclusive, distinguishing feature of the C 63 S is its slim air outlet in the center of the bonnet that elegantly shifts into the two powerdomes. A small, but very interesting detail in this new model is that for the first time the Mercedes star with laurel wreath is missing from the bonnet and has been replaced with a round badge bearing the black AMG emblem.

There are numerous options in terms of exterior color finishes, upholstery, and even optional packages that will enable C 63 S owners to fully customize their car. Even the appearance of the instrument cluster can be personalized with different display style options to choose from.

The new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE

AMG-specific E PERFORMANCE hybrid drive

Powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine, the new C 63 S E PERFORMANCE is also combined with a permanently excited synchronous electric motor, an Affalterbach-developed high-performance battery, and a fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive. These engines were hand-built by experienced technicians according to the “One Man, One Engine” principle, bringing together the craftsmanship of their expert employees and state-of-the-art production methods.

It has a combined system output of 500 kW (680 hp) with a maximum system torque of 1020 Nm to give that impressive driving performance. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine develops 350 kW (476 hp) at 6725 rpm, making it the most powerful series-production four-cylinder in the world. Both the Saloon and the Estate can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in just 3.4 seconds. Acceleration stops at an electronically governed 280 kph for the Saloon and 270 kph for the Estate. Both models can be equipped with the optional AMG Driver’s Package.

The high-performance battery has a 6.1 kWh capacity, a continuous output of 70 kW, and a peak output of 150 kW for ten seconds. Designed for fast power delivery and draw, the battery is not ideal in terms of range. It has an electric range of only 13 km.

Eight AMG Drive Programs

Specifically tailored to the new drive technology, the eight AMG DYNAMIC SELECT driving modes namely “Electric”, “Comfort”, “Sport”, “Sport +”, “Battery Hold”, “Slippery”, “Race”, and “Individual” gives the driver a wide variety of driving experiences, ranging from efficient to dynamic. Important parameters are adjusted depending on the driving mode, like the steering characteristics, drive system and transmission response, and suspension damping or the sound.

The new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE

Technical Data Overview

Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE [figures in brackets Estate model] System output 500 kW (680 hp) System torque1 1020 Nm Combustion engine 2.0-litre in-line/4 with electrically assisted exhaust gas turbocharging Displacement 1991 cc Max. output, combustion engine 350 kW (476 hp) at 6750 rpm Max. torque, combustion engine 545 Nm at 5250-5500 rpm Max. output, electric motor 150 kW (204 hp) Max. torque, electric motor 320 Nm Drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution and Drift Mode Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G Fuel consumption, weighted, combined2 6.9 l/100 km(6.9 l/100 km) CO 2 emissions, weighted, combined2 156 g/km (156 g/km) Electric energy consumption, weighted, 11.7 kWh/100 km [11.7 kWh/100 km] Efficiency class n.a. Energy capacity 6.1 kWh Electric range2 13 km Acceleration 0-100 km/h 3.4 s (3.4 s) Top speed 250 km/h, optionally 280 km/h [250 km/h, optionally 270 km/h] Kerb weight according to EC 2111 kg (2145 kg)