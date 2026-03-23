Alberto Aliverti and Sergio Carrara are the winners of the Coppa delle Alpi St. Moritz Edition. In a 1937 Fiat 508 C, crew number 2 secured victory with an almost flawless performance, sealing the deal in the final stages. With a total score of 617.87 penalty points, Aliverti has repeated the record he set in the previous edition of the 1000 Miglia winter race.

The race got underway on Thursday 12 March under a blazing sun. Following technical and administrative checks, the more than 60 participants competed between the pressure switches in Madulain, Zuoz and Cava di Montebello, before tackling the famous bends of the Bobrun di Celerina for the trials counting towards the St. Moritz Trophy.

The second leg, the longest at around 275 kilometres, was again characterized by sunny weather and almost spring-like temperatures, as the convoy crossed the Italian border towards Valtellina. From the passage control in the historic Piazza Kuerc in Bormio, the cars climbed towards the Foscagno and Eira passes, ascending to over 2,200 metres in altitude before testing their grip on the trials at the Livigno Ice Rink. On the return to Switzerland through the Engadine UNESCO Biosphere and the picturesque Monastery of Müstair, the standings showed a wide-open contest.

The final verdict came with a sudden, albeit expected, change in the weather: the third leg saw the return of typical winter weather with a heavy snowfall. From the trials at the Cava di Montebello, the route wound its way towards Langwies, offering a picturesque view of the snow-capped peaks from the heights of Peist. After the passage along Lake Obersee and a stop in Arosa, the participants enjoyed an entirely new experience for the race: the rail transfer through the Vereina Tunnel. Boarding the train with their cars to travel the 19 kilometres between Klosters and Susch provided a picturesque interlude before the final return to St. Moritz.

The results

After covering approximately 630 kilometres, featuring 80 Time Trials, 6 Average Trials, 10 Time Controls and 7 Passage Controls, the final podium saw Alberto Aliverti and Sergio Carrara take first place with 617.87 penalty points. In second place were Francesco and Giuseppe Di Pietra in a 1938 Fiat 508 C with 626.52 penalty points, followed by Gianmario Fontanella and Anna Maria Covelli who, in a 1930 Fiat 514 S, finished with 634.40 penalty points, also winning the St. Moritz Trophy. The Ladies’ Cup, meanwhile, went to Lucilla Sartori and Emanuela De Gressi in a 1955 Austin Healey 100 Bn 1, who finished fourteenth in the overall standings.

Aliverti and Carrara’s victory is the result of a steady progression: fourth after the first leg, the winners had climbed to provisional third place by the end of the second day. A comeback completed in the final leg at the expense of Francesco and Giuseppe Di Pietra, who had led the race from the very first day.

The awards ceremony took place during the gala dinner: in addition to the trophies for the winners, the 8 coveted guarantees of acceptance for the 1000 Miglia 2027, the centenary edition, were presented to the overall winners, the category leaders and the winners of the Average Trials.

See all the classifications here.

Gallery

Above contents © 2026 1000 Miglia, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee