The 34th Winter Marathon Returns for 2022

The sporting season is quickly reaching its final phase and people are now looking into upcoming events for 2022. The new year will kick off with the 34th Winter Marathon, the 15th event organized by Vecars which is scheduled to run from January 20, Thursday, to January 23, 2022, Sunday, at the Madonna di Campiglio.

It has really been a challenging two years as countries dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic. But with the timely response, it seems to have already been safely managed and to ensure the safety of all the guests, the Organizing Committee is ensuring the safety of all the guests and staff by guaranteeing that the event complies completely with all the requirements and safety guidelines set out in the new ACI Sport General protocol.

A lot of participants have confirmed attendance as they again take on the 500km race, with 65 precision time trials, and 6 average tests that were laid out and divided into two legs. The first leg will happen on January 20, Thursday, after all the administrative checks are done, while the second day is scheduled on January 21, Friday. The participants will be able to enjoy driving through the famed streets and passes of Trentino-Alto Adige set in front of a Dolomite background.

On Saturday, January 22, the show is set on the frozen lake where they will distribute the knockout trophies. They will also be handing out the special trophies at the frozen lake.

The main headliners of the event are vintage classic cars that were built before and until 1968. Both front and rear wheel drive will be accepted. There will also be a group of collectible and special interest cars there were made before 1976.

The event will once again be held at the famed Madonna di Campiglio, where all the highlights like the administrative checks as well as engine and car checks will be at the start and when the cars arrive on both legs.

Tickets to the event will be available for purchase starting October 1, Friday. The usual discounts for those who will order their tickets before October 31, will apply.

On December 19, Sunday, ticket sales will close.